"Five-Man Awareness": Todd McLellan On How Red Wings Can Counter Maple Leafs' Attack

Beginning their historic centennial campaign with a 5-1 loss on home ice to a chorus of boos was not the way the Detroit Red Wings envisioned beginning the season.

What was even more concerning was the number of defensive breakdowns in the opening 20 minutes alone against the Montreal Canadiens that spelled doom for the Red Wings, who were unable to maintain the momentum from an early power-play goal from Dylan Larkin.

Things aren't going to get any easier for the Red Wings, who host the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first of a home-and-home series that concludes with a matinee affair on Monday afternoon in Toronto.

While the Maple Leafs no longer have Mitch Marner and his 102 points in the lineup, they still have no shortage of offensive firepower boosted by tremendous speed. Players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies remain as dangerous as ever.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The Red Wings want to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole so early in the season, especially against a second straight team in their own division. According to head caoch Todd McLellan, Saturday night against the Maple Leafs is just the latest in what will be several tests for his team this season.

"In the short term, it's a test, of course it is," he said of facing the Maple Leafs. "But in the big picture, we're going to get tested many times this season. As we pass one, we'll get challenged another night with new issues and problems. That's just where we are as a team and we're involving."

Like the Canadiens did to the Red Wings on Thursday evening, the Maple Leafs can burn their opposition by their forwards using their considerable speed to get in behind the defense and generate chances.

In order to avoid the defensive breakdowns that plagued the Red Wings against the Canadiens, all five players on the ice for the Red Wings in any given situation must be fully aware and, as McLellan put it, react a certain way when a mistake is made.

"As far as letting players get in behind us, it's a five-man awareness situation, for lack of better words," McLellan said. "When one thing happens, there's four other players who must react a certain way. We chose to be slow at it and chose not to do it. We chose to cheat the other night, and as a result, it cost us a game."

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

Follow Michael Whitaker On X