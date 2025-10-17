Griffins Host Manitoba Moose in Home Opener, Looking to Extend Perfect Season Start

The Grand Rapids Griffins look to build on a perfect 2-0 start to the season when hosting the Manitoba Moose in their home opener on Friday. The contest will be the first of three matchups as the two clubs face off in what should be a compelling series.

The Griffins had a successful road trip down south when they swept the Texas Stars with a pair of wins in their season opening series. The Moose on the other hand are coming off a solid effort in their first two games to open up the season, splitting their two-game series against the Laval Rocket, who finished with the best record in the league last season.

Last season, the Moose and Griffins clashed eight times with the Grand Rapids edging out an extra two wins as they won the season series 5-3 including three wins on the road in Manitoba. The road team dominated this matchup last season, winning in five of the eight matchups. Fans shouldn't expect the most offensive game as the two clubs totaled six or more goals just twice last season.

The Griffins have one of the best attendance records in the AHL with Friday's home opener promising to produce a ruckus crowd that should keep the Moose on their toes. Some players looking to build on their impressive starts to the season is Carter Mazur and Amadeus Lombardi.

The duo traded standout performances in the opening weekend as Mazur scored a hat trick to open up the season while Lombardi dished for three assists in the second game of the weekend. The two forwards will almost certainly be on the Moose's radar but don't forget about new team captain Dominik Shine, who scored on Sunday and will look to build on the performance.

Grand Rapids' defense will almost certianly be their strength as they have NHL talent across the group. After failing to meet expectations at the NHL level, the Red Wings dropped both Justin Holl and Erik Gustafsson, who will join other former NHLers like Ian Mitchell and forward Austin Watson among others.

Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday with coverage available on AHL.TV via Flohockey.tv or on radio station Wood 106.9 FM and 1300 AM.

