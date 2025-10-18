John Gibson's 31 Saves, Dylan Larkin's OT Goal Help Red Wings Win Fourth Straight Game

The early goings of the 2025-26 NHL season were going to be a challenge for the Detroit Red Wings, who had to play five straight games against strong divisional opponents.

And after their dismal setback on Opening Night against the Montreal Canadiens, they've since completely reversed course with four straight victories, the latest of which was a 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday evening.

With the win, the Red Wings secured eight of a possible ten points against their Atlantic Division competition, who earned a total of four.

Dylan Larkin scored on a breakaway in the extra session for the Red Wings, who improved to 4-1 through their first five games. It was Larkin's third goal of the season.

Friday evening was also a milestone night, as rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka scored the game's opening goal, his first tally in the National Hockey League.

The real story of the contest was how goaltender John Gibson rebounded from being pulled in the aforementioned game against the Canadiens.

After not facing a single Lightning shot in the opening 10 minutes of play, he ultimately finished by stopping 31 of the 32 shots fired his way, allowing only J.J. Moser's screened shot late in regulation that knotted the score at 1-1.

Among Gibson's saves were robbing sniper Jake Guentzel from in tight twice in as many seconds, along with a sprawling glove save during a furious goal-mouth scramble while flat on his chest.

The Lightning, who got 29 saves from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, were without former Hart Trophy-winning forward Nikita Kucherov, who was unavailable due to an illness.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings played their second straight game without Lucas Raymond, who remains day-to-day according to head coach Todd McLellan.

The Red Wings will now prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers, the Western Conference Finalist from each of the past two seasons, at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon. Edmonton is also Detroit's first non-divisional opponent this campaign.

