John Gibson Pulled In Red Wings Debut As Part Of 5-1 Loss To Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings have seen it all through 100 years of history in the National Hockey League, and have delivered multiple cherished memories for their legions of fans across the world.

Unfortunately, their Home Opener on Thursday evening was not a moment that they'll want to remember.

The Montreal Canadiens took the life out of the sold-out Little Caesars Arena by scoring five unanswered goals as part of a 5-1 victory, dropping the Red Wings to an 0-1 record in the first of 82 games.

After team captain Dylan Larkin buried an early power-play goal, the Canadiens took advantage of multiple defensive miscues by the Red Wings, scoring three goals in the first period, including a back-breaker with just six seconds left in the opening frame to extend their lead to 3-1.

Another quick two goals in the second period spelled the end of the night for goaltender John Gibson, who was pulled in his Red Wings debut after allowing five goals on 13 shots against. For the second consecutive Home Opener, Cam Talbot was forced into action from the bench.

Gibson made a pair of spectacular saves in the first period during a Canadiens power-play chance, but was largely left unsupported by his teammates, particularly on Montreal's first and second goals, both of which were the result of broken defensive coverage.

It was also a particularly forgettable Red Wings debut for defenseman Travis Hamonic, who finished with a team-worst -3 rating.

He was eventually moved from his initial pairing with Albert Johansson and paired with Ben Chiarot, while Johansson was moved to playing alongside Moritz Seider.

The Red Wings are now 0-1 in divisional play, and will be particularly frustrated at how quickly things unraveled against a team that they're expected to battle with for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Next up are the Toronto Maple Leafs, who began their own schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Canadiens on Wednesday.

