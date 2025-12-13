Line Combinations: Red Wings at Blackhawks

The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their long road trip on Saturday in Chicago against the Blackhawks, who will be without star rookie Connor Bedard due to a shoulder injury. Bedard, the 2023 first overall pick, has been sensational this season with 44 points in 31 games, ranking third in the NHL in scoring. His absence comes at a time when the Blackhawks have struggled offensively, winning just three of their last 12 games.

Detroit, meanwhile, is regaining momentum after a brief setback, and recent contributions from veterans Andrew Copp and James van Riemsdyk have bolstered their scoring depth. Copp has thrived alongside Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, while van Riemsdyk has scored six goals in his last eight games, however he's expected to get a day off Saturday. Detroit’s defense has still been an issue, conceding an average of three goals per game, highlighting the importance of strong goaltending from John Gibson, who has recently posted back-to-back standout performances.

Chicago’s offense has cooled without Bedard, placing more pressure on veteran winger Tyler Bertuzzi, who has 19 points over his last 16 games. The Blackhawks’ defensive struggles persist, allowing 3.67 goals per game over the recent slump. Historically, these teams’ matchups have been high-scoring, with seven of the last nine meetings totaling six or more goals.

Detroit’s DeBrincat-Kane duo will be central to the offensive battle, while Bertuzzi remains Chicago’s primary threat. Goaltending could play a pivotal role, with Gibson aiming to maintain his hot streak and Arvid Soderblom having previously delivered a standout 45-save performance against Detroit. The game promises to be a compelling clash of Detroit’s surging offense and Chicago’s efforts to overcome the loss of their breakout star.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Chicago (Saturday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Soderblom – Danielson – Kasper

Rasmussen – Compher – Berggren

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

