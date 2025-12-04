Line Combinations: Red Wings at Blue Jackets

The Detroit Red Wings open a six game road trip Thursday in Columbus, looking to build momentum after winning just five of their last 14 games. Despite getting timely offense from deeper in the lineup, team defense remains a major concern as Detroit has given up a league-high 30 goals over its last seven games.

Several key players have struggled defensively, and while the Red Wings continue to score at a strong rate, they have not been able to consistently outpace the goals they allow. Columbus has also been slumping with only five wins in its last 15 games, but former Michigan standouts Zach Werenski and Adam Fantilli have been bright spots and will pose significant threats after strong performances in the previous meeting between the teams.

The matchup historically leans toward high scoring games, with seven or more goals in six straight contests between the clubs. Detroit will again rely heavily on Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat, with Raymond carrying especially strong numbers against the Blue Jackets. Columbus will counter with the red hot Werenski, who has dominated this matchup with fifteen points in his last eight games against Detroit. Goaltending will feature Cam Talbot for the Red Wings and Jet Greaves for the Blue Jackets, adding another layer of intrigue as both teams search for a much needed boost.

Red Wings Begin Six-Game Road Trip in Columbus Seeking Back-to-Back Wins

The Red Wings begin a lengthy road trip in Columbus looking for back-to-back wins against a Blue Jackets team facing similar struggles.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Columbus (Thursday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Soderblom – Danielson – Kasper

van Riemsdyk – Compher – Berggren

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Talbot

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.