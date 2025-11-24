Line Combinations: Red Wings at Devils

The Detroit Red Wings open the week with a quick trip to New Jersey for their 121st meeting with the Devils, entering the game with momentum after one regulation loss in their last six outings. Both teams sit at 27 points, though each arrives with its own challenges.

Red Wings Roll Into Jersey Riding Hot Stretch For Clash With Devils

Red Wings travel to Jersey hoping to build on hot streak when facing off against Devils without star forward Jack Hughes.

Detroit has alternated hot streaks with sudden slumps and is now dealing with defensive issues and the absence of Simon Edvinsson, prompting lineup adjustments and a call-up for Erik Gustafsson. New Jersey is without Jack Hughes but still leans on the emerging Luke Hughes–Simon Nemec pairing and a top line driven by Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier. With the teams splitting their last six matchups, the game serves as a key pivot point in the season series.

The Devils appear to have the home-ice advantage with a 7-0-1 start at Prudential Center, outscoring opponents 26 to 16, though Detroit has won four of its last six visits there. Alex DeBrincat enters the matchup red hot with nine points in his last six games and points in six straight meetings with New Jersey.

On the other side, Jesper Bratt remains a major threat with seven assists in his last six games and points in seven of his last nine matchups against the Red Wings. Monday’s game also features a strong goalie duel, with Cam Talbot’s steady play for Detroit matched against Jacob Markstrom’s historically solid numbers versus the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. New Jersey (Monday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Compher – Kane

Berggren – Danielson – Appleton

Kasper – Copp – van Riemsdyk

Chiarot – Seider

Benard-Docker – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Hamonic

Talbot

Alex DeBrincat, Red Wings Set For High-Scoring Frenzy With Devils

Can DeBrincat ignite another Red Wings scoring surge against an injury-plagued Devils squad aiming to protect their perfect home record?

