Line Combinations: Red Wings at Flames

The Detroit Red Wings continue their road trip on Wednesday following a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks, marking their third victory in four games and extending their point streak to five. They face the Calgary Flames, a Western Conference team that struggled early in the season but has rebounded with a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games.

Both teams have been relatively strong in their respective situations, with Calgary holding a 7-4-2 home record and Detroit posting a 7-5-2 record on the road. The matchup is compelling, pitting a Red Wings squad building toward the playoffs against a Flames team trying to climb out of the league’s lower standings.

Detroit has seen success from lineup adjustments, with depth scoring emerging, particularly from the bottom line of J.T. Compher, Michael Rasmussen, and James van Riemsdyk. Patrick Kane and Andrew Copp have also regained form, while Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and rookie Emmitt Finnie lead the top line.

Calgary’s resurgence has been powered by Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson, and Joel Farabee, who have all contributed heavily during the team’s hot streak. Historically, Detroit has had the upper hand in recent matchups, winning six straight games in Calgary. If John Gibson starts in goal, he could maintain Detroit’s trend of low-scoring contests against the Flames, while Kane is expected to continue his productivity against Calgary’s defense.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Calgary (Wednesday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Soderblom – Danielson – Kasper

van Riemsdyk – Compher – Rasmussen

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.