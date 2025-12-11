Line Combinations: Red Wings at Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings enter their toughest stop of the road trip riding a six-game winning streak, though their latest victory in Calgary showed both promise and concern. Detroit exploded early but faded late, relying on strong outings from Andrew Copp and the revitalized second line to secure a 4–3 win.

While John Gibson provided stability in net on Wednesday, former Oiler Cam Talbot will take over for the second half of the back-to-back, bringing strong career numbers against Edmonton. The Wings’ offense appears well balanced with scoring coming from multiple lines, but tightening their defensive play will be essential as they face Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and an Oilers team that can strike quickly despite ongoing defensive and goaltending struggles.

Edmonton remains a high-octane but unstable opponent, ranking among the league’s worst in goals against yet still competitive thanks to their scoring output. Their recent overtime loss to Buffalo demonstrated both their firepower and their vulnerability, as McDavid’s late heroics couldn’t mask shaky defensive play. Detroit has historically matched up well against the Oilers, winning their last two meetings while holding Edmonton to two goals in each.

Talbot’s strong career performance against his former team and Detroit’s ability to limit McDavid earlier this season could offer an edge, though Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner has begun to rebound with improved recent numbers. For the Red Wings to extend their streak, they’ll need another fast start, sustained pressure, and a far more disciplined defensive effort.

Red Wings Try To Extend Point Streak To Six in Road Clash With McDavid, Oilers

Can the surging Red Wings silence McDavid and extend their hot streak? A tough back-to-back battle awaits against the potent Oilers offense.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Edmonton (Thursday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Soderblom – Danielson – Kasper

van Riemsdyk – Compher – Rasmussen

Johansson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Gustafsson – Hamonic

Talbot

