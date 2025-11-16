Line Combinations: Red Wings at Rangers

The 10-7-1 Detroit Red Wings are back on the ice Sunday night as they welcome the 10-7-2 New York Rangers to Little Caesars Arena, looking to shake off Saturday’s gut-punch of a loss.

Detroit let a 4–1 lead slip away in a brutal 5–4 overtime defeat, while New York arrives riding a three-game heater, fresh off edging Columbus 2–1 in a shootout on Saturday.

Alex DeBrincat has been on an absolute tear for the Wings, piling up four goals and an assist over his last two games. He’ll be bumped up to the top line alongside captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, with rookie Emmitt Finnie sliding down to the second unit after going nine straight without a point.

Larkin enters the night with goals in three consecutive games, and Detroit will turn to Cam Talbot between the pipes after John Gibson got the start on Saturday, stopping 22 of 27 shots. The Rangers are expected to counter with veteran backup Jonathan Quick after Igor Shesterkin handled the crease last night.

Puck drop is set for Sunday evening in Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. New York (Sunday):

DeBrincat – Larkin – Raymond

Finnie – Compher – Kane

Kasper – Danielson – Appleton

Rasmussen – Copp – Berggren

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Bernard-Docker

Talbot

