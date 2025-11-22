Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to rebound from a 5–0 loss to the New York Islanders as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that has recently challenged several top opponents. Detroit had been gaining momentum with three wins in four games before Thursday’s setback, and Columbus has also been strong with four victories in its last six.

Red Wings Seek Much Needed Rebound Against Red Hot Blue Jackets

Red Wings seek a vital spark after a shutout loss, reshuffling lines to ignite offense against a surging Blue Jackets team.

This marks the 116th meeting between the teams, with Detroit holding a clear historical advantage. The Red Wings are shuffling their lines in search of offense, reuniting Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond with rookie Emmitt Finnie, while Alex DeBrincat returns to a familiar unit with Patrick Kane and J. T. Compher. Depth players like Marco Kasper, Andrew Copp, and James van Riemsdyk continue to look for a spark as Detroit tries to reignite its scoring touch.

Columbus brings a dangerous top line featuring Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov, and Adam Fantilli, who has been on a scoring tear and poses the biggest threat to Detroit’s defense. Goaltending adds another layer to the matchup, with breakout Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves making his series debut against Detroit’s Cam Talbot.

Talbot enters on a three game win streak but has struggled against Columbus in recent meetings, contributing to the likelihood of a high scoring matchup. Detroit is searching for contributions beyond its stars, while Raymond continues to lead the team with ten points in his last six games. Fantilli also has a strong history against Detroit, making him a key player to watch as both teams aim to seize momentum.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. New York (Thursday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Compher – Kane

Berggren – Danielson – Appleton

Kasper – Copp – van Riemsdyk

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Talbot

