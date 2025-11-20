Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings head into Thursday’s matchup versus the New York Islanders with momentum after a milestone filled win over Seattle, highlighted by Dylan Larkin’s 600th point and Nate Danielson’s first NHL goal. Detroit has won three of its last four and will rely on Danielson’s growing confidence, subtle lineup shifts from coach Todd McLellan, and the red hot play of Lucas Raymond, who enters with four straight multi-point games and a five-game scoring streak.

Red Wings Ride Hot Streak Into Clash With Schaefer, Red-Hot Islanders

Larkin milestone-bound, Danielson arrives. Can Detroit's hot streak survive a red-hot Islanders squad and rookie sensation Schaefer?

The Islanders arrive just as hot with five wins in their last six, powered by emerging rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who leads New York in minutes and contributes heavily in all situations. Detroit contained Schaefer in their first meeting, but the Islanders still broke through for seven goals with big contributions from Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman.

New York will likely turn to Matt Barzal as an offensive spark given his strong history against Detroit, while Horvat looks to rebound from inconsistent matchups with the Red Wings. Detroit’s top line of Raymond and Larkin has typically produced well against the Islanders and will be counted on again to drive the offense. With both teams trending upward and several young talents taking center stage, the matchup sets up as a competitive test for Detroit as they aim to avenge their earlier season loss.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. New York (Thursday):

DeBrincat – Larkin – Raymond

Kasper – Compher – Kane

Finnie – Danielson – Appleton

Rasmussen – Copp – van Riemsdyk

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Hamonic

Gibson

"Feeling More Comfortable": Nate Danielson Thrilled After First Career Goal

Detroit Red Wings rookie forward Nate Danieson picked up the first goal of his NHL career during Tuesday evening's tilt against the Seattle Kraken.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.