Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Predators

The Detroit Red Wings return home on Thanksgiving Eve to face the struggling Nashville Predators, who have yet to find their footing this season with a league-worst 6-12-4 record. After high expectations following offseason additions like Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, and Jonathan Marchessault, Nashville has continued its losing ways from last season.

Detroit enters the matchup looking to reverse a recent slide, having won just five of their last 12 games, while experimenting with their bottom-six forward lines to spark offense. Marco Kasper moves up to the third line alongside rookie Nate Danielson and Mason Appleton, while Jonatan Berggren joins the fourth line with James van Riemsdyk and Andrew Copp. Meanwhile, top-line stars Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and captain Dylan Larkin continue to produce at a high level.

For Nashville, the focus has been on developing young talent while relying on veterans like Forsberg and O’Reilly to lead the way. Young players such as Luke Evangelista and Matthew Wood have shown promise, with Wood emerging as a legitimate scoring threat alongside Stamkos and Erik Haula.

Detroit will need to watch for Forsberg’s consistent impact, while Patrick Kane remains the key player for the Red Wings, heating up with recent points and an impressive record against Nashville. In goal, Cam Talbot will start for Detroit, facing Juuse Saros, who has historically had strong numbers versus the Red Wings despite Nashville’s overall struggles in the series.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Nashville (Wednesday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Kasper – Kane

Appleton – Danielson – Soderblom

van Riemsdyk – Copp – Berggren

Chiarot – Seider

Benard-Docker – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Hamonic

Talbot

