Lucas Raymond Exits Game Against Leafs After Taking Heavy Hit

The Detroit Red Wings can ill-afford to lose forward Lucas Raymond, who established a new career-high in points last season with 80.

Raymond departed Monday's matinee matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena after being crunched from behind by defenseman Chris Tanev.

Raymond's right shoulder went into the boards, and replays showed him on the Detroit bench in obvious discomfort before he departed for the dressing room.

Right away, his absence forced head coach Todd McLellan to shuffle up his line combinations, as Raymond had been skating on Detroit's top line alongside Dylan Larkin and Emmitt Finnie.

He picked up an assist on Larkin's first period power-play goal.

Raymond is tied for the team lead in goals with two so far in the early goings of their centennial season. He scored twice during Saturday evening's victory over the Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena, including his 100th career goal.

