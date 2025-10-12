Lucas Raymond Scores 100th Goal In Red Wings' Comeback Win Over Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings were still smarting from their frustrating 5-1 loss against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, and wanted to avoid falling into the same bad habits that plagued them throughout that game when the Toronto Maple Leafs came to town for a Saturday night matchup.

Detroit picked up their first win of the season in comeback fashion, winning by a 6-3 final score and improving their record to 1-1-0 in front of another rocking atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena.

The game included multiple dueling chants between Red Wings fans and the thousands of Maple Leafs faithful who were in attendance.

It was an ominous beginning for the Red Wings, as the Maple Leafs scored on their first shot of the game (Calle Jarnkrok) and added a second goal minutes later (Nicolas Roy) to take a 2-0 lead.

However, just when it seemed like it was going to be the same story for the Red Wings as it was on Thursday, they managed to turn the tables.

Goals from Marco Kasper and Lucas Raymond knotted the score for the Red Wings in the game's middle frame, giving Detroit newfound life.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Shortly afterward, Patrick Kane took a nifty cross-ice pass from teammate Alex DeBrincat and roofed a one-timer past a sprawling Anthony Stolarz, who had made several top-notch saves during the first period, to give Detroit their first lead of the night.

While the Maple Leafs managed to re-tie the same early in the third period thanks to a Max Domi goal, Raymond restored the lead by burying a power-play goal just under four minutes later. It was also a milestone marker, giving him 100 career goals.

Detroit then sealed the victory with a pair of empty net goals from Simon Edvinsson and Andrew Copp. Goaltender Cam Talbot, who made 20 saves on the 23 shots he faced in his first start of the season, picked up an assist on Edvinsson's goal.

The Red Wings and Maple Leafs will renew acquaintances with the second in their home-and-home series on Monday afternoon in Toronto.

Fans should note that the start of the game has been re-scheduled to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

Follow Michael Whitaker On X