Moritz Seider Scores in OT, Red Wings Sweep Home-and-Home Series vs. Capitals

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

While the second game of a back-to-back has traditionally been unkind to the Detroit Red Wings this season, defenseman Moritz Seider made sure that it was a happier ending this time around.

Seider blasted home the overtime game-winning goal Sunday afternoon against the Washington Capitals, securing a 3–2 victory for the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena and their second win over Washington in 24 hours.

It was Seider's second goal in as many games, as he also scored on Saturday afternoon as part of Detroit's 5-2 win in Washington D.C.

With the victory, the Red Wings improved their standing atop the Atlantic Division with a 21-13-3 record, three points ahead of the second-place Montreal Canadiens (who have two games in hand).

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The Capitals began the scoring in the opening 20 minutes of play, as fourth line forward Ethen Frank took advantage of Detroit defenseman Albert Johansson blowing a tire and beat goaltender Cam Talbot five-hole.

The Capitals largely controlled the play in the first period as Detroit did on Saturday, outshooting the Red Wings 14-5.

However, the Red Wings responded in the game's middle frame thanks to a power-play tally from Lucas Raymond, followed by the second goal in as many games for John Leonard.

The AHL's leading goal scorer, who was called up following the injury to Patrick Kane, deflected Alex DeBrincat's shot past goaltender Charlie Lindgren for his second goal with Detroit and eighth NHL goal overall.

But the Capitals would draw even midway through the third period after another goal from Frank, who once again slipped a shot through the pads of Talbot.

After an unsuccessful power-play chance in overtime by the Red Wings, both teams appeared destined for a shootout until some late-game heroics from Seider, who one-timed a feed from Andrew Copp past Lindgren with 23 seconds left in the extra session.

Talbot stopped 31 shots, picking up his first victory in his last seven outings. Lindgren countered with 24 saves in a losing effort.

The Red Wings have one game remaining before the Christmas break, as they'll host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday evening.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.