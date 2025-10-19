Red Wings Aim for Fifth Straight Win as McDavid-Led Oilers Look to Snap Slump

The Detroit Red Wings look to extend their winning streak to five on Sunday in a matinee matchup versus the defending back-to-back Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers. The Motor City hockey club is coming off impressive wins over several divisional opponents in the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and sweep of the Toronto Maple Leafs during a home-and-home.

Superstar center Connor McDavid and the Oilers are looking to win their third game of the season after dropping two straight heading into Sunday, that leaves them with a 2-2-1 record through five games.

Detroit's homestand to start the season has helped them get out to an early 4-1-0 record on the season as they currently sit a top the Atlantic Division. For the Oilers, they sit outside of the playoffs early on and will need to start stringing together some wins if they want to build some momentum towards a seventh straight playoff push, that has included nine series wins, three conference finals appearances and two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Red Wings look to continue their hot streak into a potential playoff berth for the first time in nearly a decade.

Lineup Storylines

With Patrick Kane and possibly Lucas Raymond sidelined, the Red Wings will need a full team effort to extend their winning streak to five games. Their new-look top line features rookie Emmitt Finnie, still chasing his first NHL goal, alongside offseason acquisition Mason Appleton, who has three goals so far, tying captain Dylan Larkin for the team lead.

The lineup shuffle will put Detroit’s depth to the test as Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Söderblom return, with Berggren stepping into a key second-line role in Kane’s absence. Meanwhile, rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, also searching for his first NHL tally, will aim to spark the third line with veterans Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher. That trio has managed just one goal combined, and in a game like Sunday’s, secondary scoring could be the difference between another clutch win and a lost opportunity.

The Oilers will be desperate to halt their two-game losing streak, which means the Red Wings should expect a motivated, high-energy Connor McDavid leading the charge. Edmonton’s lineup will look quite different from the last time these teams met, featuring several new faces and returning players who were previously injured. Detroit will now get a look at additions like Jake Walman, Trent Frederic, Andrew Mangiapane, and recent acquisition Jack Roslovic, along with promising prospects Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie.

The rookie duo were projected to play key roles for the Oilers this season, but both rookies have struggled to find their footing still without a point and now skating on the fourth line after opening the year in top-six roles. Much like Detroit, Edmonton will likely need some timely production from its depth players if it hopes to gain the upper hand and secure the win.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (+115) | EDM ML (-139)

DET +1.5 (-200) | EDM -1.5 (+165)

O/U 6.0 Goals

All eyes in Detroit will be on Connor McDavid, the Oilers’ captain who has consistently tormented the Red Wings. Over his last 17 games against Detroit, McDavid has racked up five goals and 21 assists for 26 points, including a stunning six-assist performance in February 2023, when Edmonton came out on top in an 8–4 shootout victory. That result fits a recent pattern as the Oilers have owned this matchup, posting a 5-0-2 record over their last seven meetings with the Red Wings.

High-scoring affairs have also been a trend, with the over hitting in five of the last seven matchups and both teams combining for six or more goals in many of those contests. However, history points to the more consistent outcome being over five goals, which has occurred in eight straight meetings.

Beyond that, goal-heavy games have been somewhat inconsistent, with six or more goals in just 11 of the last 20 matchups, not exactly a dependable betting angle, especially given Detroit’s recent defensive surge. The Red Wings’ latest success has been built on tight defensive play and stellar goaltending, allowing two or fewer goals in three consecutive games. With injuries piling up, Detroit's Dylan Larkin will be asked to shoulder much of the offensive burden. Fortunately for the Red Wings, Larkin has a solid track record against Edmonton, tallying seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 17 career games versus the Oilers.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: John Gibson (VS EDM: 9-9-3 record, 3.48 GAA, .893 SV% in 23 Games)

Edmonton: Stuart Skinner (VS DET: 1-1-1 record, 2.95 GAA, .919 SV% in Three Games)

