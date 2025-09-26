Red Wings Aim For Third Straight Preseason Win When Taking On Penguins Friday

The Red Wings play their third preseason game in a back-to-back on Friday when taking on a longtime rival in the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Detroit Red Wings play their second leg of a back-to-back on Friday when taking on a rival from the 2008 and 2009 Stanley Cup Finals in the Pittsburgh Penguins. The rivalry has cooled down over the last 16 years as they are separated by divisions but they still regularly meet in the preseason with Red Wings holding a 8-4-0 record over their last 12 exhibition matchups versus the Penguins dating back to 2018.

Fans may get a treat in this one as Pittsburgh is expected to play their regular starting goaltender in Tristan Jarry. It'll be quite the test for the Red Wings as they'll be playing just a day removed after beating the Sabres 5-2 at home on Thursday. They will now have to travel four hours and 13 minutes over 285 miles to Pittsburgh and will see some players experience a tough back-to-back.

Detroit is likely to roll out a different-looking lineup than they did on Thursday, shifting toward a more prospect-heavy group rather than the veteran-focused roster used against Buffalo.

Unfortunately, several exciting young players may sit this one out, as Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Nate Danielson, Carter Mazur, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard have each appeared in both preseason games so far and are unlikely to play a third in a row. In a bit of a surprise, prospect Emmitt Finnie will suit up for his third consecutive preseason game and will look to build on his strong start, having notched a goal and an assist through his first two outings.

Fans should watch for the return of NHL regulars J.T. Compher and Jonatan Berggren, who sat out Thursday’s game but will rejoin the lineup. Meanwhile, forward Elmer Soderblom will take on the uncommon challenge of playing both ends of a back-to-back, having suited up Thursday and notched an assist. On the prospect side, Carter Bear and William Wallinder were also held out on Thursday and could be reinserted for Friday’s matchup.

In between the pipes, we may finally see former all-star goaltender John Gibson in his first action with the Red Wings as prospects Michal Postava and Sebastian Cossa have started in the first two preseason games and clears the net for Gibson. It could prove to be a crucial game in the position battle for starting goaltender as Detroit bench boss Todd McLellan hasn't named his No. 1 just yet.

Gibson appeared in 29 games (28 starts) for the Ducks last season, finishing with an 11-11-2 record, slightly behind Talbot’s win-loss mark but on a weaker team. Despite that, he posted stronger numbers, with a 2.77 goals-against average (GAA) and a .912 save percentage, compared to Talbot’s 2.93 GAA and .901 save percentage.

The Red Wings Radio Network, including WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit, will broadcast Friday’s exhibition matchup as Detroit and Pittsburgh drop the puck at 7 p.m. Fans can also stream the game live on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

