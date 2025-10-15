Red Wings Aim to End Skid Against Dominant Panthers in Midweek Clash

The Red Wings look to string together their first lengthy winning streak of the season Wednesday as they host the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. Detroit faces its toughest challenge yet as the Panthers enter with an impressive 3-1-0 record and are coming off a surprising loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Florida has historically dominated this rivalry, holding a commanding 23-4-1 record over the last 28 meetings, including a 6-1 run over their last seven games at Little Caesars Arena.

The Panthers will be confident heading into this game, expecting to bounce back behind the red-hot Brad Marchand, who at 37 years old is playing like a star with four points in four games. The Red Wings will rely on their top scorers, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, known as "Cat and Pat," each with four points in three games, to counter Florida’s firepower. This midweek clash promises a thrilling battle of offenses, sparking excitement among Detroit fans who sense this team could be different from years past.

Detroit’s Young Trio Showing Early Promise Under Veteran-Led Success

While <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/detroit-red-wings">Detroit</a>’s veterans have stolen the spotlight in back-to-back wins, rookies Emmitt Finnie, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård are quietly proving they belong in the NHL with strong early performances.

Lineup Storylines

With a pair of assists through the first three games of the season, rookie winger Emmitt Finnie has impressed early on and finds himself close to the top of the league in rookie scoring. As he's progressed, the rookies behind him in the lineup have seen a slower starts to the season with winger Michael Brandsegg-Nygård leading the team in hits but still hasn't found the scoresheet yet and ranks last on the team with a -3 rating.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka was expected to be a more offensive blueliner but he also hasn't recorded a point yet and currently sits with -2 rating. However, the Swedish defenseman has proven to be a solid source of minutes as he's averaging the third-most minutes on the team (21:02). The rookies will still look for their first goal as a group on Wednesday while they look to repel an experienced Panthers team.

Despite losing key forwards in Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk to injuries with lengthy recovery times, the Cats are still proving they have the depth to contend and win on any given night. Playoff scratches like Mackie Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues both have three points each to start the season and have helped lift the Panthers' offense while others are still finding their footing. An example of this is recent Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett, who has just one point to start the season and will look to change that versus the Red Wings.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

"That's A Good Sign": Red Wings Find Positives In Win Despite Being Outshot

Getting outshot by a 40-15 margin and constantly getting hemmed into their defensive zone wasn't the strategy for the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/detroit-red-wings">Detroit Red Wings </a>on Monday afternoon, and yet things still worked out for them thanks to a superhuman performance from goaltender Cam Talbot.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

FLA ML (-143) | DET ML (+118)

FLA -1.5 (+165) | DET +1.5 (-200)

O/U 5.5 Goals

The two clubs don't usually produce high-scoring affairs with six or more goals in just seven of their last 23 matchups with the under hitting in three consecutive matchups when playing in Detroit. This will mean a big game out of Florida's star netminder Sergei Bobrovsky may be eminent but Detroit can respond with their own former all-star goaltender in John Gibson.

The Red Wings traded for the 32-year-old netminder in the off-season and he struggled in his first game with five goals allowed and was pulled at the end of the second period in the season opener. We recently broke down his start and explained how a majority of the goals weren't his fault and defensive lapses were to blame. Gibson can prove he's better than his first showing with a big game versus the Panthers.

He’ll need to concentrate on containing the slumping Bennett, who’s aiming to record just his second point of the season. Bennett has had trouble against the Red Wings, going scoreless in three straight meetings and managing points in only four of his last 11 games versus Detroit since joining the Panthers. They will look to limit him once again while Detroit will hope to get more scoring out of their depth players.

NHL veteran J.T. Compher is supposed to be a solid source of points in the middle of the Red Wings' lineup yet he has no points to start the season. He’ll aim to build on his strong showing from last April, when he scored against the Panthers in a tight 2-1 home win for the Red Wings. Compher will need to deliver a similar effort on Wednesday.

Goalie Matchup

Florida: Sergei Bobrovsky (VS DET: 28-7-2 record, 1.85 GAA, .935 SV% in 38 Games)

Detroit: John Gibson (VS FLA: 4-8-3 record, 3.29 GAA, .918 SV% in 16 Games)

"I Felt Good": Cam Talbot Speaks After Clutch 38-Save Performance

Sometimes, an NHL team needs their goaltender to be the best player on the ice. For <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/detroit-red-wings">Detroit Red Wings</a> goaltender Cam Talbot, that was exactly the case on Monday afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!