Red Wings Break Out Offensively, End Three-Game Skid WIth 6-3 Win Over Ducks

Coming into Thursday evening's game against the Anaheim Ducks, the Detroit Red Wings had scored a combined two goals in their last three games, all regulation losses.

There was no better opportunity to break out of their funk against a high-flying opponent, and they made the most of it by finding the back of the net six times as part of their 6-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

Perhaps just as significant was the Red Wings breaking out of their special teams woes, scoring twice with the man advantage while also keeping the Ducks off the scoresheet while they were shorthanded.

With the win, the Red Wings improved their record to 10-7 and moved back to within two points for top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Following a scoreless opening 20 minutes of play, the Red Wings struck first after defenseman Moritz Seider beat goaltender Lukas Dostal with a seeing-eye shot from the point.

Both teams would go back and forth from that point on, as the Ducks knotted the score thanks to a goal from Cutter Gauthier.

Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, who has been a healthy scratch on multiple occasions this season, scored a highlight-worthy goal as he fired a blistering shot past Dostal, only to have Chris Kreider respond for the Ducks soon afterward.

Not even 60 seconds later, rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka restored the lead with his second goal of the season.

Just 50 seconds into the third period, Alex DeBrincat deflected a Seider shot past Dostal on the power-play, giving Detroit their first two-goal lead of the evening.

While the Ducks managed to make things close thanks to a deflection tally from Mikael Granlund, Detroit once again went up by two after Dylan Larkin converted on a two-on-none rush with Lucas Raymond.

DeBrincat then added an empty net goal for his second tally of the game, sealing the victory.

Red Wings goaltender John Gibson, who was making his second start of the season against his former Ducks teammates, made several key saves in the first period during the scoreless tie.

After making 15 saves, Gibson was replaced by Cam Talbot for the third period. He had been hit in the mask twice by shots and also fell to the ice late in the second period after being sideswiped by a Ducks player.

There was no official explanation for Gibson's departure, but head coach Todd McLellan confirmed following the game that it was an upper-body issue; he didn't elaborate further.

The Red Wings will be back on home ice on Saturday evening for a tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, who had beaten them in regulation last month.

