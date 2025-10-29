Red Wings Complete Two-Game Sweep with 5-2 Win Over Blues To Begin Road Trip

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

For the second time this season, the Detroit Red Wings have swept a home-and-home series, this time against the St. Louis Blues.

Following their dramatic and historic 6-4 comeback victory over the Blues at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday night, both teams reconvened in St. Louis on Tuesday evening for the beginning of what would be a five-game road swing for the Red Wings.

While the Blues got off to a quick start by scoring on their first shot, the Red Wings would assume control from that point. Team captain Dylan Larkin continued his hot start to the season, scoring twice while adding an assist as part of a 5-2 victory at Enterprise Center.

With the win, the Red Wings improved their record to 7-3 and remain in a first place tie in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens.

Brayden Schenn lifted the Blues to an early 1-0 lead after a shot from Philip Broberg deflected off Ben Chiarot and landed right on his stick. Goaltender John Gibson, who had moved to his right to stop the initial shot, didn't have time to react before the puck was in the back of the net.

Chiarot would then flip the script on St. Louis minutes later, as his shot from the point deflected off the skate of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk and past Binnington to knot the score at 1-1.

The Red Wings then grabbed a 2-1 lead after Alex DeBrincat, who finally got the monkey off his back on Saturday by tallying his first goal of the campaign, deflected Moritz Seider's shot past Binnington on a power-play opportunity for his second goal in as many games.

Larkin increased the lead to 3-1 after he one-timed a shot-pass from Simon Edvinsson in the slot past Binnington for his seventh goal.

Just under two minutes later, the Blues failed to pick up 6'8" Elmer Soderblom all alone in front of the net as he took a centering feed from Michael Rasmussen and scored his first goal of the campaign, increasing the lead to 4-1.

The Blues managed to pull within a pair of goals when Jordan Kyrou beat Gibson with a glove-side shot with 4:24 remaining, but it's as close as they'd get. Larkin capped the victory with his second tally of the night and eighth of the season with Binnington on the bench for an extra attacker.

Gibson picked up his fourth victory in a Red Wings uniform by making 20 saves; Binnington countered with 15 saves on the 19 shots he faced.

The Red Wings will now head to the West Coast for three games, beginning on Thursday evening against the Los Angeles Kings.

