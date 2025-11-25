Red Wings Drop Tight 4-3 Decision To Devils Despite Major Shot Disparity

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings dominated the New Jersey Devils in the shot totals on Monday evening, but unfortunately for Detroit, they didn't lead where it matters.

The Devils escaped with a 4-3 victory in regulation at Prudential Center despite a furious late-game push by the Red Wings to try and knot the score.

Following the final horn, multiple scraps broke out on the ice between the two clubs.

With the setback, the Red Wings dropped to 13-9-1 so far in their centennial campaign.

The Devils found the back of the net first thanks to a deflection goal from Timo Meier, only to have Alex DeBrincat score his second goal in as many games to tie things up.

The Devils then scored twice in short order thanks to Nico Hischier and Cody Glass, taking a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

New Jersey native James van Riemsdyk brought the Red Wings back to within a goal with his second tally of the season in the second period, but a brutal turnover by defenseman Travis Hamonic soon afterward resulted in Connor Brown restoring New Jersey's two goal lead.

The Red Wings pressed for the equalizer, and made it a one-goal game again as Dylan Larkin buried a shot from the slot past goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Detroit also felt they should have been on the power-play late in regulation, but Jonas Siegenthaler's blatant interference on Lucas Raymond in the neutral zone was somehow missed by both referees.

It was a rare subpar outing for goaltender Cam Talbot, who finished with 15 saves on the 19 shots he faced. Markstrom was far busier, turning aside 32 of the 35 shots Detroit fired his way.

The Red Wings will return home to face the Nashville Predators on Wednesday evening.

