Red Wings Face Quinn Hughes, Canucks With Trade Rumors Still Red Hot

On Monday, Quinn Hughes trade speculation returns to the forefront of the hockey world as the Detroit Red Wings, now viewed as the leading contender in talks, prepare to face Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks in the third stop of Detroit's road trip.

The matchup is expected to be one of the most compelling of the season, giving Red Wings fans a front row look at the star defenseman who has dominated recent rumor headlines. Detroit enters the game riding momentum with points in four straight outings, while Vancouver continues to search for stability after a difficult stretch marked by a league-worst 3-7-3 record over their last 13 games.

The Canucks are coming off an impressive win over the red hot Minnesota Wild and hope to build on that success. Detroit, which has fallen from the top of the Atlantic Division to one point outside the playoff picture, looks to continue climbing out of its recent slump.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit's recent progress has allowed head coach Todd McLellan to find continuity in his line combinations. Winger Emmitt Finnie remains on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, while Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane continue to play together with a rotating group of centers. Andrew Copp has recently earned the spot between them thanks to his strong netfront play, creating screens and space for the two high-volume shooters.

The bottom six has begun to awaken, with James van Riemsdyk and Michael Rasmussen providing consistent energy and production on the fourth line. They have been joined by J. T. Compher, who continues to contribute effectively. Meanwhile, the third line, centered by the struggling Marco Kasper, is still searching for a spark. Rookie Nate Danielson has stepped in to help drive the line, with Elmer Soderblom working the opposite wing. The recent lineup stability has yielded meaningful depth scoring.

Nine different Detroit forwards have recorded points during the current stretch, while defensemen Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot have combined for five goals over the last eight games. With the Red Wings trying to climb back into the playoff race, contributions from unexpected sources could be crucial to sustaining their rebound.

Line Combinations: Red Wings at Canucks

On defense, Travis Hamonic will come out of the lineup, allowing Jacob Bernard-Docker to draw in on the third pairing while the top four remains unchanged. Cam Talbot is expected to start in goal as Detroit continues searching for answers in the crease. Poor goaltending has been a key factor in the team's recent struggles, with 38 goals allowed over the last nine games, the second highest total in the league behind their opponent on Monday. Talbot has given up 19 goals in his last five starts, and another difficult outing could accelerate discussions about calling up the red hot AHL standout Sebastian Cossa.

For Vancouver, the main storyline continues to be how thin their depth has become due to a long list of injuries. They remain without Nils Hoglander, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Thatcher Demko and Elias Pettersson. The pressure on the roster has been immense, highlighted by former Toronto Maple Leafs fourth liner David Kampf being elevated to the top line as the Canucks try to stay afloat. They still carry impactful forwards including Evander Kane, the physical Kiefer Sherwood and proven scoring threats Conor Garland, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk.

Despite their slump, Vancouver maintains a strong defensive core anchored by Quinn Hughes, with additional stability coming from former Red Wing Filip Hronek and Marcus Pettersson. In goal, Kevin Lankinen, Finland's starter at the 4 Nations Face-Off, is expected to handle the crease.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-125) | VAN ML (+105)

DET -1.5 (+180) | VAN +1.5 (-222)

O/U 6.5 Goals

The Red Wings will look to extend their point streak in a matchup that has historically favored them, winning six of their last eight games against the Canucks. While this rivalry has often produced low-scoring affairs, recent matchups have leaned toward higher-scoring contests, with four of the last six games featuring seven or more goals. Predicting a trend remains difficult, as both teams’ defenses have struggled recently, even though the goaltenders have posted impressive numbers in this series.

Veteran winger James van Riemsdyk has been the Red Wings’ hottest player, scoring in five of his last six games. He also has solid numbers against Vancouver, recording a goal and two assists for three points in his last six matchups. For the Canucks, timely scoring will be essential, especially as Brock Boeser has struggled against Detroit, registering just one point in his last eight games versus the Red Wings. Meanwhile, veteran winger Evander Kane is finding his stride, tallying four points in his last five games and compiling four goals and an assist for five points in his last five matchups against Detroit.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: Cam Talbot Expected (Season: 9-4-2 record, 3.01 GAA, .883 SV% | VS VAN: 14-3-5 record, 2.08 GAA, .928 SV% in 25 games)

Vancouver: Kevin Lankinen Expected (Season: 4-9-3 record, 3.45 GAA, .881 SV% | VS DET: 5-2-1 record, 2.10 GAA, .928 SV% in eight games)

