Red Wings Look For Bounce Back Against Slumping Predators

On Thanksgiving Eve, the Detroit Red Wings return to action after a disappointing loss Monday to take on the slumping Nashville Predators. After winning the off-season entering last season, many expected the Predators to be a potential Stanley Cup contender as they signed several key players like Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei and Jonathan Marchessault.

Things haven't panned out however as Nashville finished third-worst last season with a 30-44-8 record and have seen their losing ways continue into this season with a league-worst 6-12-4 record so far. It should present a favorable opportunity for a Red Wings team that has won just five wins over their last 12 games.

Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Predators

Red Wings shake up lines hoping to spark offense against struggling Predators. Kane eyes historic Nashville success as Talbot guards net.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit bench boss Todd McLellan is expected to continue experimenting with the bottom of the lineup to get things going. With James van Riemsdyk's goal in Monday's loss, the group of veterans in himself along with Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher and Mason Appleton have a combined two goals over their last 14 games. Not to mention, Marco Kasper, who broke out late last season, has opened this year ice cold.

He has just three points in 23 games and is currently mired in a 12-game scoring drought and is expected to get another chance on the second line while J.T. Compher is a game-time decision as he is also being effected with an illness like defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Meanwhile, the top two forward lines have done their part, with Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and captain Dylan Larkin all off to stellar starts.

To try and spark the bottom six, the coaching staff is shaking things up. Kasper will move up from the third line to skate alongside rookie center Nate Danielson and Mason Appleton, while Jonatan Berggren will join Copp and van Riemsdyk on the fourth line.

For Nashville, the focus has been on giving their young talent meaningful reps, with veterans Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly leading the way while 23-year-old Luke Evangelista has been holding down the opposite wing, recording a decent 11 points in 21 games. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Steven Stamkos is beginning to show signs of aging, managing just five points in 22 games despite logging the fourth-most minutes among Predators forwards. The same can be said for Jonathan Marchessault, who has the third-most forward minutes on the team but only six points to show for it.

Among their young players starting to show upside, 20-year-old Matthew Wood is quietly putting together a strong season on the Predators' second line alongside Stamkos and another veteran, Erik Haula. Wood has tallied ten points in 15 games, which is the second-best points-per-game mark on the roster, and he has scored six goals. He is a player to keep an eye on as a legitimate scoring threat who could catch the Red Wings off guard, especially since they have not faced him before.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

NHL Insider Links Red Wings To Former Norris Trophy Winner Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, who has several ties to the metro-Detroit area, was linked to the Red Wings during a recent Daily Faceoff Live segment.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-149) | NSH ML (+125)

DET -1.5 (+155) | NSH +1.5 (-189)

O/U 6.0 Goals

This will be the 116th meeting between Detroit and Nashville, with the Red Wings starting to gain momentum in the series by winning four of their last six matchups. Detroit has consistently found ways to score against a Nashville team that is usually defensively sound, putting up three or more goals in three of their last four meetings while facing star goaltender Juuse Saros. The Swiss netminder has solid career numbers against Detroit, but he has been on the losing end in three of those last four matchups.

The Red Wings will hope to take advantage again, especially because they are long overdue for another home win. Their loyal hometown fans have not had much to cheer for lately, with Detroit securing only three victories in their last seven home games.

It is tough to single out one player to watch against a Predators team that typically plays strong defensively, but Patrick Kane stands above the rest. The 37-year-old continues to be a difference-making player, recording 12 points in 14 games this season. He has started heating up with three assists in his last two games and has produced 18 points in his last 25 games against Nashville.

On the Predators’ side, Detroit will need to stay alert whenever Filip Forsberg is on the ice. Forsberg has been a consistent problem for the Red Wings, tallying ten goals and 12 assists for 22 points in his last 22 games against them.

“I’d Make the Effort to Be There”: Mike Modano Speaks On Kane Closing in On American Scoring Record

Mike Modano expresses his eagerness to witness Patrick Kane potentially shattering his nearly two-decade-old American scoring record.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: Cam Talbot (Season: 9-3-0 record, 2.78 GAA, .892 SV% | VS NSH: 4-10-1 record, 2.30 GAA, .924 SV% in 15 games)

Nashville: Juuse Saros (Season: 6-9-3 record, 3.08 GAA, .888 SV% | VS DET: 8-4-1 record, 1.88 GAA, .929 SV% in 14 games)

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.