Red Wings Look to Finish California Swing Strong Against Macklin Celebrini, Rising Sharks

The Detroit Red Wings return to action following a controversial loss to the Anaheim Ducks last Friday. They’ll wrap up the third leg of their California road trip with a stop in San Jose to face a young, energetic Sharks team headlined by early-season breakout star Macklin Celebrini.

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup looking to build on a stretch of three wins in their last four games, while San Jose rides into the contest on a two-game winning streak of their own. Celebrini has been the catalyst for the Sharks’ offense, recording seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points through 12 games, putting him behind only Mark Scheifele, Nathan MacKinnon, and Jack Eichel in league scoring.

The Red Wings will counter with their hottest player, Alex DeBrincat, who has caught fire after a slow start to the season. He enters Sunday’s game on a four-game goal streak, tallying seven points over that span as Detroit looks to keep their momentum rolling.

All Gas No Brakes: Red Wings and Sharks Poised for Another Wild Scoring Frenzy

Expect a goal-filled showdown as the Red Wings and Sharks face off. Get ready for a high-octane offensive battle and potential betting gold.

Lineup Storylines

The Sharks were looking to take a big step this year as last season they were one of the most exciting teams in the league to watch despite their record as they routinely kept games close. They added more promising pieces with the hopes in building towards a future playoff contender with adds all over the lineup like former 54-point player Philipp Kurashev from the Chicago Blackhawks, 2025 second overall pick Michael Misa as well as veteran adds on the blue line with John Klingberg and Dmitry Orlov. It'll be a different looking Sharks team that is looking improved with a 4-6-2 record that has them out of the last-place hole that they've been in for some time.

Detroit looks to accomplish a similar hurdle when it comes to their near-decade long playoff drought as their 8-4-0 start has them not just in the playoff picture, but second place in the Atlantic division. With the addition of rookies Emmitt Finnie and Axel Sandin-Pellikka, along with free-agent signings Mason Appleton and James van Riemsdyk, the new-look Red Wings have taken on an entirely different identity. Team leaders Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat appear rejuvenated, feeding off the energy of the revamped roster and playing some of the best hockey of their careers.

One player Detroit would like to see more consistent production from is second-line center Marco Kasper. He broke out with two goals in the Red Wings’ 4–3 win over the LA Kings, but outside of that performance, he’s managed just three goals and no assists for three points in 12 games this season. That’s been surprising given his heavy minutes alongside elite linemates like DeBrincat and, earlier in the year, veteran winger Patrick Kane, who’s currently sidelined with an injury.

Kasper finished last season on a tear, posting 14 points in 18 games, leading many to believe he was primed for a breakout campaign. Detroit is hoping his two-goal showing can spark some momentum heading into their matchup with the Sharks, a team that has shown improvement but still sits tied with the St. Louis Blues for the league’s worst defense, allowing an average of 4.17 goals against per game to start the season.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-182) | SJ ML (+150)

DET -1.5 (+135) | SJ +1.5 (-161)

O/U 6.5 Goals

The Sharks have a knack for keeping games tight, making them one of the more intriguing bets in hockey, if you can handle the risk. Last season, San Jose posted an impressive 47-35 record against the spread (ATS), while Detroit was even stronger at 48-34. This year, both teams have picked up right where they left off, with matching 8-4 ATS records heading into Sunday’s showdown, a game that could mark a key turning point for either side.

Oddsmakers seem to expect another close contest, and it’s easy to see why. The Sharks have taken three of their last four meetings against the Red Wings, all played over the past two seasons. Their most recent clash came in mid-January, when a struggling San Jose squad shocked Detroit with a 6-3 win on the road.

The Red Wings haven’t forgotten that upset and will be eager to respond. Still, recent history favors San Jose, who has covered in four of the last five matchups between these two clubs. If Detroit wants to break that trend, they’ll likely need a convincing performance, something they’ve managed when favored. The Red Wings have been puck-line favorites only three times this season, going 2-1 with two straight covers entering Sunday.

Macklin Celebrini OT GOAL vs Red Wings | 11/18/2024 | 24-25 NHL Season

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

To do it again, they’ll need to contain Macklin Celebrini, who’s been on fire recently and has recorded points in both of his career games against Detroit (one goal, two assists). On the other side, Detroit’s hottest player in Alex DeBrincat has struggled against San Jose, tallying just two points in his last seven meetings. That could open the door for captain Dylan Larkin to lead the charge with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over his last 11 games versus the Sharks, including points in seven of the last eight matchups.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: Can Talbot Expected (Season: 4-1-0 record, 2.94 GAA, .898 SV% | 7-9-4 record, 3.43 GAA, .884 SV% in 21 Games)

San Jose: Alex Nedeljkovic Expected (Season: 2-2-1 record, 3.60 GAA, .887 SV% | VS DET: 4-1-1 record, 2.84 GAA, .902 SV% in 6 Games)

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.