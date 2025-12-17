Red Wings Looking to Extend Recent Nine-Game Surge When Hosting Utah Mammoth

The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a thrilling 3-2 win on Tuesday night, where they were able to edge out a conference foe in the New York Islanders, who handled the Wings in their first two matchups this season. It was a much needed win against an opponent that had gotten the better of them so far this season and saw the team continue to build on their recent hot streak as they now sit with a 6-1-2 record over their last nine games.

They return to action the very next night on Wednesday to take on a Utah team that had been going through a bit of a dry spill but has since won two of their last three games. It'll be the 3rd all-time clash between the two clubs and it should be a good one as a win would further the Red Wings one-point divisional lead in the Atlantic.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit's recent hot streak has seen a few players hit their stride with star winger Alex DeBrincat staying red hot Tuesday, scoring a pair of goals that improved his recent numbers to 13 points over his last eight games. DeBrincat’s recent surge has also lifted his new center, Andrew Copp, who appears to be finding his rhythm again. Copp has made an impact by setting solid screens, tightening up defensively, and moving the puck efficiently to his linemates. The trio took a little bit to get going as a unit but have been very solid ever since.

From the blue line, Detroit is finally getting the offense they had always hoped for out of rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka with the youngster recording a pair of goals and five assists for seven points over his last seven games. His highlight reel goal Tuesday night versus the Islanders helped the 20-year-old upstage the current Calder trophy favorite in New York defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who finished the night with no points.

Sandin-Pellikka's timely scoring from the blueline has helped make up for some players slowing down or remaining ice cold like the team's fourth line with James van Riemsdyk and Michael Rasmussen. The unit was sensational early into the hot streak but has since cooled off over the last three games.

Names like Marco Kasper continue to surface in discussions about a possible AHL assignment, as the young forward has managed just one point over his last 23 games. Some have even pointed out that recently recalled John Leonard was more noticeable in his Red Wings debut Tuesday, suggesting he deserves a longer look after appearing close to breaking through by generating several scoring chances while skating with DeBrincat at even strength.

The group will look to continue building on their winnings ways when taking on a Mammoth team that will be without key center Logan Cooley. Still, they have several game breakers on this Utah team especially in the team's top six. The last time these two clubs faced off, forwards Dylan Guenther and Nick Schmaltz were the difference makers with two key goals that kept the game tied going into the third where the Mammoth scored a pair of early goals and held on for the 4-2 win.

Schmaltz is on pace for a career-year after posting 58 or more points in four straight seasons and is now projected to reach the 70-point mark for the first time in his career with 30 points in 35 games this season. He'll be manning the top line with other notable forwards in Utah captain Clayton Keller and former Buffalo Sabre JJ Peterka. They will be the unit to watch for the Red Wings as they hope to slow down the Mammoth while rolling with goaltender Cam Talbot between the pipes in leg two of their back-to-back. The 38-year-old has seen his play take a turn with losses in five straight starts and will be taking on Utah for the first time in his career.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-125) | UTAH ML (+105)

DET -1.5 (+185) | UTAH +1.5 (-227)

O/U 6.0 Goals

The Red Wings have split their two all-time games with the Mammoth with surprisingly the road team taking each of the wins. It'll be challenging for the Red Wings to also win both legs of a back-to-back as it happens but it's not very common. Both games in their all-time matchup shared the common theme of offense with both games totaling six or more goals.

Detroit would love a repeat of late March, when Marco Kasper scored in this matchup. The Austrian center is overdue for a bounce-back game, and facing a familiar opponent could help. His entire line is due, as rookie Nate Danielson has started to pick things up with three points in his last six games, while Elmer Söderblom has only two points in 21 games this season.

The Mammoth will look to ride the hot hand in winger Dylan Guenther, who we mentioned scored a key goal in their most recent win over the Red Wings and Guenther has a history of big moments in this matchup. The 22-year-old has points in three straight versus Detroit and has been red hot entering Wednesday with six goals and two assists for eight points over his last eight games.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: Cam Talbot (Season: 9-5-2 record, 3.01 GAA, .883 SV% | First Game VS UTAH)

Utah: Karel Vejmelka Expected (Season: 14-9-2 record, 2.78 GAA, .891 SV% | VS DET: 2-1-1 record, 2.72 GAA, .906 SV% in four games)

