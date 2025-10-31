Red Wings Pick Up 4-3 Shootout Victory After Would-Be Kings OT Winner Disallowed

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

As FanDuel Sports Detroit commentator Ken Daniels said, "From sudden death to sudden life."

That perfectly describes what transpired for the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday evening (or Friday morning, depending on your time zone) against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

With both teams tied at 3-3, the Kings scored what appeared to be the game-winning goal in overtime thanks to Kevin Fiala, but a video review initiated by the NHL ruled that Fiala had interfered with goaltender Cam Talbot a moment before his goal, which was waived off.

The game then moved to a shootout, and only Lucas Raymond managed to light the lamp, while Talbot made saves on Adrian Kempe, Corey Perry, and Fiala.

The Red Wings picked up the 4-3 victory, their third straight win and second consecutive on their five-game road swing. With an 8-3 record through 11 games, they're back in a first-place tie with the Montreal Canadiens for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Kings initially broke the ice with a shorthanded tally from Alex Laferriere, only to have the red-hot Alex DeBrincat respond with a power-play tally to knot the score with his third goal in as many games.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Marco Kasper's deflection goal minutes later then withstood a video review to check if his stick was below the height of the crossbar, which it was. For Kasper, it was his first goal since Oct. 11 and his second of the season.

Kasper then scored again in the third period, capping a beautiful passing play with DeBrincat and Mason Appleton, giving Detroit a 3-1 lead and appearing to wrap things up for them.

But with Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper on the bench for an extra attacker, they mounted a furious comeback that began with a goal from longtime Red Wings nemesis Corey Perry, who signed with the Kings during the offseason. Soon after, Quinton Byfield beat Talbot with a glove-side shot to knot the score late in regulation.

While the Kings believed that they won the game with a would-be Fiala goal late in overtime, it would be the Red Wings who ultimately got the last laugh and the extra point.

Talbot earned his fourth win by making 35 saves against his former team, while Kuemper stopped 24 shots.

Detroit's penalty killing, which came into the game ranked ninth overall in the NHL, once again held strong and killed off all four chances the Kings enjoyed.

The Red Wings will continue their road trip in less than 24 hours with a tilt against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, which will be goaltender John Gibson's first appearance back in his old home since being dealt to Detroit in June.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.