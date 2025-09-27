Red Wings Play Third Preseason Game in Three Days Saturday on the Road Against Sabres

The Red Wings play their third preseason game in three days when taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

The Detroit Red Wings play their third preseason game in three days as they look to rebound from a 3-2 loss after blowing a 2-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. They look to do so against a familiar opponent in the Sabres, who the Wings trampled for a 5-2 win on Thursday.

For the first time in pre-season play, the Detroit Red Wings didn't come away victorious.

Before last preseason and their matchup on Thursday, the Sabres have rarely met with the Red Wings before the start of the season as the two clubs haven't played in exhibition action since the 2021-22 season. With little history between them, the Red Wings have a 2-1-1 record over their last four preseason matchups versus Buffalo.

Buffalo aims to regroup and could feature a more veteran-focused lineup as each team draws further into the preseason and towards the regular season. This should be a treat for fans as they may see some of the Sabres best as star players in Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, who both haven't played since the second game of the preseason last Tuesday versus Columbus.

Despite it being his birthday, Red Wings top prospect Nate Danielson will likely get a much deserved day off on Saturday. He’s played in all three of Detroit’s preseason games so far, including back-to-back appearances on Thursday and Friday, tallying a goal and two assists. Sitting with him will likely be his linemate as of late in Emmitt Finnie, who also played all three preseason games and impressed with a goal and an assist in his first preseason game but has been held off the scoresheet since.

John Gibson and Michal Postava shared the crease in Friday's preseason matchup against the Penguins, but Saturday will feature a new goalie tandem with both prospects in Sebastian Cossa with Postava. Several Detroit prospects including Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Carter Mazur, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard were held out on Friday and return to action, along with NHL regulars like Marco Kasper, Mason Appleton, Ben Chiarot, and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

It'll be the preseason debuts of Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, who will look to showcase they work they've put in during the off-season on their line with Marco Kasper, that has been receiving a lot of hype heading into the season as the deadliest unit on the team.

