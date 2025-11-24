Red Wings Roll Into Jersey Riding Hot Stretch For Clash With Devils

On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings kick the week off with a one-stop road trip to the Brick City to take on the New Jersey Devils. The Red Wings are rolling as of late with one regulation loss over their last six games, borrowing some momentum from their standout AHL affiliate in the 12-1-0-1 Grand Rapids Griffins. It will mark the 121st meeting between the Red Wings and the Devils, two teams with plenty of shared history, including several memorable battles in the 2000s.

They face off again with both clubs trending upward, entering the matchup tied at 27 points. Detroit has been inconsistent early in the season, mixing blazing hot stretches with sudden slumps, while New Jersey has begun to stumble as injuries mount, most notably the absence of superstar center Jack Hughes during their current three-game skid. All of it sets the stage for a compelling matchup and one the Red Wings will be eager to capitalize on.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit bench boss Todd McLellan is looking to make some changes with the defense as they allowed three goals in their win versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and have allowed 28 goals over their last eight games. They need to make some adjustments and if things couldn't get worse, they are now down Simon Edvinsson, who is listed as day-to-day and is unlikely not to make the trip to Jersey.

They called up Erik Gustafsson in a precautionary measure but if the 33-year-old gets into action, he could provide a spark. It wouldn't hurt to work him in with Albert Johansson as the 24-year-old blueliner has seen his share of tough outings with all three goals against in the Saturday game, coming when he was on the ice. Some veteran mentorship could help the youngster as Gustafsson is a former 60-point NHL defenseman and can hopefully help Johansson reach another level.

This season, Detroit has been swapping in Travis Hamonic and Jacob Benard-Docker through the third pairing spot with Johansson but since Edvinsson is sidelined, Benard-Docker is expected to jump up to the second pairing with Axel Sandin-Pellikka. The forward lines used Saturday were fairly successful as they walked away with the win, however their veterans are still ice cold and desperately need to find their game with Andrew Copp, James van Riemsdyk, J.T. Compher and Mason Appleton combining for one goal over the last 13 games.

For New Jersey, the lineup is noticeably thinner without Jack Hughes, but his younger brother Luke remains a key presence on the top defensive pairing alongside the reliable Simon Nemec. The duo can generate offense in a flash, as Nemec showed when he unexpectedly erupted for a hat trick in the Devils’ win over the Chicago Blackhawks two weeks ago. Up front, New Jersey still features a dangerous top line centered by Nico Hischier, who continues to emerge as one of the NHL’s premier two-way forwards, with Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier on the wings.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (+115) | NJD ML (-138)

DET +1.5 (-208) | NJD -1.5 (+170)

O/U 6.0 Goals

These two teams have split their last six meetings, trading wins with three victories each. Monday’s matchup serves as a pivotal swing game in the series, and recent trends suggest New Jersey might have the edge at home. That advantage is far from guaranteed, however, as Detroit has taken four of its last six games at Prudential Center and will look to continue that success. The challenge is significant, since the Devils are off to a historic start on home ice with a 7-0-1 record in their first eight games. They have outscored opponents 26 to 16 in that span and should present a tough test for a Red Wings team that sits at 5-4-0 on the road this season.

Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat is heating up at the right time after scoring the overtime winner on Saturday, giving him six goals and three assists for nine points in his last six games, including three multi-point efforts. He snapped a brief three-game point drought and will look to continue his strong play against New Jersey, where he has recorded points in six straight matchups with three goals and four assists.

For Detroit’s struggling defense, containing Jesper Bratt will be a priority. Bratt looks to be regaining his early-season form after starting the year with a seven-game point streak. He has points in four of his last six outings, collecting seven assists during that stretch. Like DeBrincat, he thrives in this matchup, totaling two goals and seven assists in his last nine meetings with the Red Wings and reaching the scoresheet in seven of those nine games, including three straight.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: Cam Talbot (Season: 9-2-0 record, 2.66 GAA, .899 SV% | VS NJD: 9-3-0 record, 2.43 GAA, .917 SV% in 13 games)

New Jersey: Jacob Markstrom (Season: 5-3-1 record, 3.83 GAA, .864 SV% | VS DET: 6-3-1 record, 2.32 GAA, .916 SV% in ten games)

