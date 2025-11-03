Red Wings Surrender Late Goal But Outlast Sharks In Shootout

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Despite surrendering a late tally in regulation that knotted the score, the Detroit Red Wings are back on the winning side of things and have picked up their third win in four games so far on their road trip.

James van Riemsdyk scored the only tally in the shootout against the San Jose Sharks, resulting in a 3-2 victory. With the win, the Red Wings improved to 9-4 through 13 games and are back in a first-place tie atop the Atlantic Division standings with the Montreal Canadiens.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes of play, it would be Lucas Raymond who broke the ice by beating former Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic with a wicked wrist shot after maneuvering around Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

The Sharks responded early in the third period as Jeff Skinner deflected a pass from Philipp Kurashev past Cam Talbot.

Detroit then re-grabbed the lead midway through the frame after Moritz Seider beat Nedeljkovic from the point with a seeing-eye shot for his first tally of the season.

It was Seider who had a would-be tying goal on Friday evening waived off against the Anaheim Ducks after he was ruled to have used a distinct kicking motion.

As the Sharks pressed late in the third period, they found the equalizer thanks to rookie Sam Dickinson, who registered both his first career NHL goal and point.

Neither team found the back of the net in overtime, which included a breakaway opportunity from Alex DeBrincat, who had his four-game goal streak snapped.

Raymond, DeBrincat, and Larkin all were unsuccessful in the subsequent shootout, as were Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Kurashev for San Jose.

In his first shootout attempt as a Red Wing, van Riemsdkyk beat Nedeljkovic with a blocker-side shot, and Talbot then stopped Tyler Toffoli's backhand attempt to secure the extra point for Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane hasn't played since Oct. 17, and he's been unavailable for the duration of their ongoing road trip.

Talbot picked up his fifth win of the season by making 16 saves, while Nedeljkovic countered with 29 saves.

The Red Wings also played their eighth straight game without forward Patrick Kane, who was injured on Oct. 17; he has been confirmed to be unavailable at least through the end of the road trip, which has one more game remaining on Tuesday evening against the Vegas Golden Knights.

