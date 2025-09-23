Red Wings Take On Blackhawks in Preseason Opener Tuesday

The Red Wings open up their preseason Tuesday in an original six matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Detroit Red Wings kick off their preseason on Tuesday with a classic Original Six showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Red Wings have made a habit of strong starts, winning each of their last six preseason openers.

They’ve also had recent preseason success against Chicago, holding an 8-4 record over their last 12 exhibition matchups. It'll be the third time over the last five pre-seasons that Red Wings opens up against the Blackhawks and fans could see some big names take to the ice for the first time this season.

Detroit is coming off an impressive showing during the Prospect Showcase with the Dallas Stars in which they split the two-game series with some of their younger players making an impact. The most notable names out of the bunch were Shai Buium, who scored in each game along with dishing for an assist, and Amadeus Lombardi, who scored once and recorded four assists for a team-best five points. Both players will be looking to make their presence felt once again on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Red Wings played in their signature split squad game called the Red and White Game in Grand Rapids and led to some impressive performances. Elmer Söderblom burst onto the scene after netting a pair of goals meanwhile former seventh round pick Emmitt Finnie, who has been quickly rising up the prospect rankings, scored while playing on the team's top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

The battle for the top-line left wing spot remains one of the key storylines to watch, with no clear frontrunner emerging. Elmer Söderblom and Emmitt Finnie have both been tested in the role, but head coach Todd McLellan is expected to keep shuffling pieces as he looks for the best fit.

Other potential options include veterans in James van Riemsdyk or Andrew Copp as two steady options that could add some grit and netfront presence, or Marco Kasper, although the team may prefer to keep him centering the second line with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane after their impressive showing during camp. Lastly, they could try audition more prospects like Carter Mazur or Nate Danielson in the role, despite Danielson being more of a natural center. It'll be a tightly contested battle with no answer guaranteed during pre-season and could see the coaching staff continue to look for a solution into the early regular season.

McLellan and the Red Wings coaching staff also haven't reached a decision yet with naming a No. 1 starting goaltender despite the team trading for a former all-star netminder in John Gibson. The former Ducks goaltender appeared in 29 games (28 starts) and posted a lesser record than Talbot at 11‑11‑2 while playing for a weaker team in the Ducks but posted a better goals against average (GAA) at 2.77 and a better save percentage at .912 compared to Talbot's GAA at 2.93 and his .901 save percentage.

