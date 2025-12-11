Red Wings Try To Extend Point Streak To Six in Road Clash With McDavid, Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings seem to be coming back to life after winning their third straight game on Wednesday in a road clash versus the Calgary Flames, where they were sensational to start the game but limped to the finish line in the final period before walking away with the 4-3 victory. It extended the team's winning streak to six games as they look to make it seven in the team's toughest stop of the road trip in Edmonton to take on the Oilers.

Not to mention, it'll be the second leg of a back-to-back which should make it even more challenging for the Wings. You can truly never count out the Oilers thanks to their superstars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as they proved that once again when facing off against the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night when McDavid orchestrated a late comeback with a tying goal in the final seconds. If the Red Wings hope to keep their hot streak alive, they'll need to come together for a complete performance from start to finish, which has been hard for them lately. The Oilers will look to make up for a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings earlier this season in a memorable game which rookie Emmitt Finnie scored his first NHL goal.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit’s win on Wednesday again flipped the narrative, as the Red Wings finally started to get the depth scoring they had been missing. Andrew Copp, who had struggled for much of the season, delivered what was likely his best performance yet.

The Michigan native recorded two assists on his new line with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, a combination that has recently begun to find its rhythm. Copp also made several strong defensive plays late in the game. This momentum did not extend to the rest of the team, as Detroit’s defense began to unravel in the final minutes. A shorthanded penalty shot added to the frustration, and despite the Flames picking up speed, the Red Wings offered little resistance.

Goaltender John Gibson did everything he could and has looked much more like the player Detroit expected when they acquired him. Filling in for Gibson will be former Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot, who has started to slow down with his play as of late but has great career numbers going against the team he played for from 2015 to 2019.

Detroit will need a stronger defensive effort on Thursday if they hope to slow down Connor McDavid. The offense has little reason for concern as the current lineup continues to find ways to score, and the second line broke out in a big way on Wednesday by scoring three of Detroit’s four goals. With contributions coming from throughout the roster, the top unit with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond no longer has to shoulder all of the pressure and can afford an occasional quiet night.

For the Oilers, the same long-standing issues continue to haunt them, particularly in goal and on the back end. Edmonton has given up the fourth-most goals in the league this season with 104 against, and their goals against per game sits at 3.47 through 30 games, the fifth-worst mark in the NHL. Their offense is still keeping them competitive, as they hold the seventh-best goals per game average at 3.30, but they often struggle to keep pace in high-scoring games and frequently come out on the losing end.

Tuesday’s loss to Buffalo was a prime example as McDavid played hero in the final seconds to force overtime, but the Oilers quickly surrendered the winner to Alex Tuch only 33 seconds into the extra period. If Detroit hopes to come away with another victory, they will need to push the pace offensively and stay aggressive. Scoring early and keeping pressure on Edmonton will be crucial, especially since the Oilers have won four of their last seven games and are always one burst away from catching up. Detroit executed this approach well on Wednesday in Calgary, and a similar effort will be needed again.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (+145) | EDM ML (-175)

DET +1.5 (-161) | EDM -1.5 (+135)

O/U 6.5 Goals

The Red Wings have done surprisingly well in this matchup as of late with wins in two straight over the Oilers with two goals against in each of the victories. They'll look to play a strong defensive game that has alluded them over their last few games with seven or more goals in eight of their last ten games.

Their extended history versus Edmonton has included more defensive battles rather than top end goal scoring with six or fewer goals in eight of their last 12 matchups versus the Oilers dating back to January of 2019. This would make sense for Thursday's matchup as Talbot has had extended rest since his last start which was last Thursday and has great numbers in this matchup. Detroit was able to hold an elite Oilers offense to just two goals in their matchup earlier this season with their biggest point of success in the game being that they held McDavid to no points and snapped his nine-game point streak versus the Red Wings.

Edmonton's Stuart Skinner will need to have a solid game if they hope to win and the 27-year-old has lost two straight starts to Detroit. However, the Edmonton native has started to pick things up as of late with a stellar 1.77 goals against average and a .929 save percentage over his last four starts entering Thursday.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: Cam Talbot (Season: 9-4-2 record, 3.01 GAA, .883 SV% | VS EDM: 4-2-2 record, 2.05 GAA, .934 SV% in nine games)

Edmonton: Stuart Skinner (Season: 10-8-4 record, 2.91 GAA, .886 SV% | VS DET: 1-2-1 record, 2.96 GAA, .911 SV% in four games)

