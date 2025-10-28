Red Wings Visit Blues After Wild Comeback Win in Second Leg of Home-and-Home

The Detroit Red Wings are back in action after a short layoff since Saturday when they overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues. They will now square off against the Music City hockey club once again, this time on the road in Missouri. The Blues are coming off another brutal defensive showing Monday where they allowed six goals for the second straight game in a 6-3 loss.

St. Louis is desperately looking for a bounce back and could push Detroit hard in this contest. The Red Wings' defense haven't played great themselves with 15 goals against over their last three games. Tuesday also presents a rare road matchup for Detroit as they've played just three games away from the Motor City this season and have a 1-2-0 record.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit finally sent down rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to the minors after recording just one point, a -5 rating, tying the most hits on the team with Marco Kasper at 28 but leading Red Wings' forwards in giveaways with ten on the season despite limited ice time at just over 12 minutes per game. The new look without the Norwegian winger in the lineup will be different as free agent add Mason Appleton is expected to take Patrick Kane's spot on the second line as the 36-year-old is still recovering from an undisclosed injury.

The red hot Jonatan Berggren will join the two veterans Brandsegg-Nygård was playing with in J.T. Compher, who is coming over his breakout game of the season, and Andrew Copp. Lastly, Elmer Soderblom and Michael Rasmussen have mixed into the lineup at times while opperating as healthy scratches a part of the time. The two are expected to match up with veteran James van Riemsdyk on the fourth line.

A major lineup shift to the lineup by removing a physical player like Brandsegg-Nygård will be interesting to see but with more regular NHLers in the lineup could be proven to be the better move. Soderblom is still looking for his first tally of the season after four games while Rasmussen has broke out in their matchup versus the Florida Panthers with a goal and an assist in a multi-point effort but has done anything besides that in eight games this season.

For the Blues, it's been the youth leading the charge this season. Jake Neighbours is tied atop the team’s scoring chart with Jordan Kyrou, each posting seven points, Neighbours with six goals and an assist. Rookie winger Jimmy Snuggerud has seized his opportunity on the top line, mirroring Emmitt Finnie’s impact in Detroit, and has tallied six points in nine games. However, St. Louis continues to struggle with defensive lapses, a recurring issue that can stifle offensive momentum, something Red Wings fans have witnessed firsthand at times this season.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-110) | STL ML (-110)

DET +1.5 (-278) | STL -1.5 (+220)

O/U 6.0 Goals

Defensive lapses have plagued both teams recently, setting the stage for a high-scoring affair. For Detroit, Alex DeBrincat broke through with his first goal of the season on Saturday against the Blues, adding to his strong track record versus St. Louis, now up to 11 goals and eight assists across 24 career meetings. Though Patrick Kane won’t be flanking him, DeBrincat should benefit from the support of center Marco Kasper, who generated quality chances last time out and looks poised to convert on Tuesday.

Kasper, still searching for consistency, has just one point through nine games despite high expectations surrounding the 21-year-old. Tuesday could mark a turning point, as he aims to notch his first career point against the Blues after being held off the scoresheet in three prior matchups. Another Red Wings forward to watch is Lucas Raymond, who’s been quiet in back-to-back games but owns a respectable history against St. Louis with two goals and six assists in nine contests.

On the other side, Jordan Kyrou enters with momentum. The dynamic winger is riding a seven-game point streak, tallying three goals and four assists, and has found success against Detroit with points in three straight meetings. His line, featuring Blues captain Brayden Schenn, promises trouble for the Red Wings. Schenn, a seasoned veteran, has consistently produced in this matchup, racking up nine goals and 13 assists over 28 career games versus Detroit.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 3-2-0 record, 3.45 GAA, .870 SV% | VS STL: 7-16-1 record, 3.37 GAA, .895 SV% in 25 Appearances)

St. Louis: Jordan Binnington (Season: 2-3-1 record, 3.12 GAA, .872 SV% | VS DET: 4-3-0 record, 3.31 GAA, .874 SV% in Seven Games)

