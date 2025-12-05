Special Teams Help, Hurt Red Wings In Wild 6-5 Shootout Loss To Blue Jackets

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Thursday evening's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena was nothing short of a roller coaster for the Detroit Red Wings, who gained a point in the standings but missed out on the second as part of their 6-5 shootout loss.

The Blue Jackets, who twice had a lead evaporate, tied the game late in the third period with goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the bench for an extra attacker, and then picked up the win thanks to goals in the shootout from Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko.

Special teams were the name of the game for both clubs, who each scored multiple power-play goals.

With the setback, the Red Wings are now 14-11-3 in their centennial campaign, but are now tied for the second overall spot in the Atlantic Division with 32 points. They also won't like the fact that they've now allowed at least four goals against in five of their last six games.

The Blue Jackets struck first after a shot from defenseman Ivan Provorov beat Cam Talbot from distance, but the Red Wings knotted the score early in the second period thanks to a power-play tally from Dylan Larkin.

Marchenko restored the Columbus lead with a power-play goal of his own, followed by an even-strength tally from Johnson. But after Dmitri Voronkov was whistled for a four-minute double minor after his high sticking infraction on Andrew Copp drew blood, Detroit twice converted courtesy of Lucas Raymond and James van Riemsdyk, tying the game.

A power-play goal from former Michigan Wolverines forward Adam Fantilli put Columbus ahead late in the second period, only to see the Red Wings roar back in the final frame thanks to goals in quick succession from Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. For Kane, it was the 496th goal of his career.

Fantilli scored his second of the night to tie the game late in the third period after his shot deflected off defenseman Albert Johansson, setting up overtime.

While the Blue Jackets got shootout goals from both Johnson and Marchenko following a scoreless five-minute overtime session, Merzlikins stopped van Riemsdyk and Raymond, securing the extra point.

This was Detroit's first game of a six-game road trip which continues on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken from Climate Pledge Arena.

