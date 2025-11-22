Unbeaten No More: Griffins Take First Regulation Loss in 2–1 Defeat to Checkers

The Grand Rapids Griffins’ historic start to the season saw its first blemish on Friday as their unbeaten streak came to an end in a 2–1 loss to the Calder Cup runners-up, the Charlotte Checkers.

Despite the setback, Grand Rapids still holds its best start in franchise history with an 11-1-0-1 record and had been the last team in North American professional hockey without a regulation loss.

The night was not without positives as Tyler Angel scored the Griffins’ lone goal, marking his first of the season. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa also had a solid game stopping 26 of 28 shots in just his second start back since returning from injury. He was outdone by Charlotte's Cooper Black, who routinely kept the Checkers alive with timely saves, stopping 40 of the Griffins' 41 shots on net.

Charlotte struck early, taking the lead just minutes into the game when Michael Benning hammered a one-timer from the top of the zone past Cossa. The Griffins nearly answered shortly after when former first round pick Michael Brandsegg-Nygard broke free with Amadeus Lombardi on his left for a breakaway chance but but Black came up with a clutch stop.

The Checkers added to their lead in the second period when Colton Huard sent a shot from the high slot that slipped over Cossa’s right pad.

Grand Rapids finally broke through more than halfway through the third period. Angel carried the puck through the top of the zone and fired a wrister past Black to cut the deficit to one.

It would be the only goal the Griffins could muster and, for the first time this season, the final buzzer sounded not signalling a Grand Rapids victory.

The Griffins will look to bounce back on Saturday in the second half of their back-to-back against the Checkers. The game will feature a Super Squad Theme Night with character appearances for kids and a Dominik Shine bobblehead giveaway. Fans can follow the action live on WOOD 106.9 FM and 1300 AM or stream game on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv.

