Zach Hyman's Hat Trick Sinks Red Wings in Edmonton

For the first time on their season-high six-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings suffered a regulation defeat.

They were beaten by a 4-1 final score by the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, which was the second game they played in just under 24 hours.

Edmonton forward Zach Hyman notched a hat trick as part of the win for Edmonton, who improved to 14-11-6.

With the setback, the Red Wings fell to 17-12-3 in their centennial campaign.

The Oilers found the back of the net first thanks to Hyman, who notched his third goal of the season while on Edmonton's first power-play chance.

Just 2:46 into the second period, defenseman Mattias Ekholm increased Edmonton's lead to 2-0, only to have his fellow Swede Simon Edvinsson put Detroit on the board with his fourth tally of the campaign.

Following Wednesday evening's departure with an injury against the Calgary Flames, the status of Edvinsson for Thursday appeared in doubt, but head coach Todd McLellan indicated before the game that he would be able to play.

However, Hyman would restore the two-goal lead after he took a nifty pass from Connor McDavid in front of the net and beat goaltender Cam Talbot with a one-timed shot.

He then completed the hat trick by scoring into the vacated Detroit net late in regulation.

Talbot, getting the start following three straight starts for John Gibson, made 25 saves, while Oilers counterpart Stuart Skinner stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced from Detroit.

