Aced: Red Wings Blanked 1-0 By Vegas Golden Knights

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Scoring goals hasn't been an issue for the Detroit Red Wings for the most part this season, but they came up short when they needed to on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas.

They suffered their first shutout loss of the season, a 1-0 final score against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

With the setback, the Red Wings concluded their five-game road trip with a 3-2 record and are now 9-5 through the first 14 games of the centennial campaign.

The second period goal from Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev was the only puck that found the back of the net for the entire game, while goaltender Akira Schmid picked up just the second shutout of his career by denying all 24 shots the Red Wings fired his way.

Goaltender John Gibson did all that he could for the Red Wings, stopping all but one of the 33 shots he faced.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The Red Wings killed off the only penalty they took, but were unsuccessful on both of their own power-play opportunities, including a key chance inside of ten minutes remaining in the game's final frame.

The Red Wings also had an opportunity to knot the score late in regulation after a would-be second goal by the Golden Knights was called back because the intial play was ruled to be offsides.

Red Wings' Todd McLellan Delivers Key Update on Patrick Kane’s Potential Return Timeline

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has been unavailable since Oct. 17 when he was injured against the Tampa Bay Lightning, having now missed eight straight games.

It was also their ninth straight game without forward Patrick Kane, who hasn't played since Oct. 17 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Detroit will return home for a Friday night tilt against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.