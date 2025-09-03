“Big Difference Right Away”: Lucas Raymond Praises Todd McLellan Ahead Of First Full Season As Head Coach

While the Detroit Red Wings ultimately fell short of qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, a key positive they carried into the offseason was their performance under new head coach Todd McLellan, whose tenure from late December onward translated to a 96-point pace over a full 82-game campaign.

Forward Lucas Raymond, who reached a new career-high 80 points after scoring 27 goals with 53 assists in his fourth NHL season, noted that he and his teammates immediately noticed a difference in McLellan’s coaching style compared to Derek Lalonde, who was dismissed after a 13-17-4 start to the campaign.

Raymond, who is in Milan, Italy as part of the NHL European Player Media Tour, also believes that beginning the upcoming season with McLellan behind the bench will reap serious benefits for the Red Wings.

"It was good, it was really good," Raymond said of the difference under McLellan. "Just when he came in, obviously it's not easy, I can imagine as a coach coming in mid-season to a team and trying to implement your stuff, but for us, I felt a big difference right away, and I think with him getting a full training camp and a full summer with all the training staff and the organization to push in his direction, it's going to benefit us a ton."

Raymond, whom the Red Wings selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut for Detroit in the 2021-22 NHL season along with fellow rookie Moritz Seider, who would go on to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best first-year player.

"Just coming in my first year and with Mo, it was kind of nice coming in together and we've had a similar journey," he said of playing alongside Seider.

Raymond also expressed appreciation for being teammates with both Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane, the latter of whom he referred to as "hilarious" to be around.

"Obviously Larks as a captain, I've played with him pretty much my entire career from my first year," Raymond said. "Just having that guidance is huge, and it's not just developing into a great friendship where we can support each other, and it's nice to have someone where you can go through with that.

"Kaner is Kaner, it's fun to have him around," Raymond said with a chuckle.

"He's hilarious and he's so much fun to be around and learn from," Raymond continued of Kane. "I try to soak in as much as possible with everything he's done. But I feel like peopel might not see that side of him too often, but he's actually a funny guy."

Raymond, Kane, Larkin and the rest of the Red Wings are scheduled to begin Training Camp from Traverse City, Mich. later this month on September 18. Following eight pre-season games, they'll open the new season against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 9.

