Breaking: Red Wings Lose Simon Edvinsson To Injury vs. Flames

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings will have to play the rest of Wednesday evening’s game against the Calgary Flames without a top blue liner.

The club has confirmed that Simon Edvinsson has suffered a lower-body injury and is unavailable for the remainder of the night.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Before his injury, Edvinsson had skated in 14:37 of ice time, had a single shot on goal and was a plus-one.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.