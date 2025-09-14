Could 2026 Be the Year the Red Wings Bring a Superstar Home?

Few things weigh more on the minds of Detroit Red Wings fans when reflecting on the final years of former general manager Ken Holland’s tenure (along with director of amateur scouting Tyler Wright) than the decision to draft Filip Zadina sixth overall in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Immediately after Zadina was drafted, the Vancouver Canucks selected Quinn Hughes - a local product who starred at the University of Michigan just 40 minutes from downtown Detroit - with the very next pick. Hughes has since become the Canucks’ captain and a Norris Trophy–winning defenseman.

Zadina never lived up to the hype. He appeared in 190 games for the Red Wings, totaling 28 goals and 40 assists. In July 2023, Zadina and Detroit mutually parted ways with the termination of the remainder of his contract, after which he signed with the San Jose Sharks.

After scoring 13 goals in 72 games in his first and only season with the Sharks, Zadina departed the NHL and signed with HC Davos of the Swiss National League, effectively signaling an end to his NHL career.

Meanwhile, at just 25 years old, Hughes has already become the Canucks’ franchise leader in assists by a defenseman, and his 405 career points are tied for the most by a blue liner in team history.

Could there soon be a chance to correct that clear mistake from the 2018 Draft?

According to recent comments from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast, Hughes and the Canucks may be approaching a crossroads in their relationship.

"It is very clear the way that Quinn sets this out, and that is that he wants to see improvement on this hockey team," Friedman said. "He wants to win. And two years ago, I don't even think this would be a debate, as Vancouver was taking Edmonton to Game 7 of the second round."

"But because of the year that they had last year, we're now in the uncertainty zone," Friedman continued. "This is an enormous season in Vancouver. And I think that Quinn, a lot of what he's going to do is going to be determined by how this year goes."

The podcast, which was hosted at US NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas, then featured an appearance from Hughes himself.

When asked about what the future could hold for him in Vancouver, with whom he still has two seasons left on his current contract, his response was telling.

“I mean, I’ll answer that with my actions next summer," he said.

The Red Wings boast numerous trading chips in terms of prospects and draft selections. General manager Steve Yzerman confirmed that while there was consideration of using the 13th overall pick in the 2025 Draft as trade bait to land a bigger fish, he decided against it.

An acquisition of Hughes by Yzerman next offseason would go a long way toward elevating the Red Wings into the upper echelon of the highly competitive Atlantic Division.

While the opportunity to play alongside his brothers Jack and Luke with the New Jersey Devils will be a major factor in Quinn’s decision, the chance to play in Michigan, where his parents still live and where he attended college, could be an equally strong draw.

Ben Chiarot, who carries a $4.75 million cap hit and has often been paired with Moritz Seider, is entering the final year of his contract and is unlikely to receive an extension from the Red Wings. The same can be said about Justin Holl, who is also entering the final year of his deal.

Erik Gustafsson, signed last offseason to a two-year deal, also isn’t expected to be brought back once his contract expires. The future of Jacob Bernard-Docker, signed in July to a one-year deal, remains up in the air beyond this season.

Hughes has two years remaining on his contract ($7.85 million cap hit), which means that if the Red Wings were to acquire him, he would soon be in need of a new deal.

Additionally, Simon Edvinsson is going to need a new deal as he'll be eligible for restricted free agency. Prospect Axel-Sandin Pellikka could also be ready by next offseason to make the jump into the NHL.

Imagine a top defensive pairing of Seider and Hughes, along with a second pairing of Edvinsson and Sandin-Pellikka. That alone would be enough to make Red Wings fans salivate.

Yzerman didn't make a major splash this offseason - but could next summer be the time?

