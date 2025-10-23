Could The Red Wings Target Kadri Or Andersson As The Flames Look To Rebuild?

The Calgary Flames are off to a troublesome start this season with a 1-6-1 record and the league's worst offense with just 12 goals scored in eight games. They have a couple players that they reportedly looking at moving with the two most notable names being center Nazem Kadri and defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

The price tag of both are somewhat known with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman saying the Flames would likely be asking for a haul for Kadri as a 65-80 point player but carries a $7 million cap hit for the next four seasons and will finish when he's 39 years old. Andersson is a two-way defenseman that can be an elite stick checker while also bringing some offense with consistent 30-45 point upside. At 28, he is a defender you could lock in on a massive deal but the Flames are likely looking to trade him before he becomes a unrestricted free agent next July.

Both players are very appealing and Calgary would likely look to get younger assets as they plan to rebuild. The Detroit Red Wings have one of the league's best prospect pools as well as decent draft capital and GM Steve Yzerman could explore deals for either of the two Flames, if not both.

It would be tricky adding a center like Kadri as he would be an upgrade over their current second line center in Marco Kasper but carrying his contract into his old age would be hard to stomach. Andersson on the other hand, is more interesting as the Swedish blueliner could join a Red Wings defense that has seen it's hardships in recent years but under head coach Todd McLellan has looked improved to start the season.

The addition of either Flames player could serve as a reward for the Red Wings’ strong start to the season, aside from their two rough losses. Detroit has more than enough cap space to absorb Nazem Kadri’s contract, and depending on the return package, the deal could make sense. Bringing in another proven scorer like Kadri could give the Wings an extra push toward a playoff berth and potentially set the stage for a surprise postseason run.

Acquiring a rental player such as Rasmus Andersson would come with more risk, but he could fit well within Detroit’s system. Still, there’s no guarantee he would re-sign, as several insiders have suggested Andersson has interest in joining the Vegas Golden Knights. Like with Kadri, the decision would ultimately depend on the cost. If the price is right, adding Andersson could provide the boost Detroit needs to make the playoffs, even if his long-term future with the team remains uncertain.

Both players would fill important roles for the Red Wings, Kadri as a reliable second-line center for the next few seasons before age becomes a concern, and Andersson as a steady right-shot defenseman. With Moritz Seider and Axel Sandin-Pellikka already anchoring the right side, adding Andersson could give Detroit one of the strongest right-defense groups in the league.

That said, the Red Wings aren’t desperate buyers. Their young core is finally taking shape, and management is more interested in moving pieces like defenseman Erik Gustafsson and former second-round pick Jonatan Berggren than in overpaying for short-term gains. If the right deal presents itself to accelerate their contention window, it would be ideal—but making a panic move doesn’t appear to be a priority at this stage.

