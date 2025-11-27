Defensive Miscues Spell Doom For Red Wings Against Lowly Predators

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

On paper, the Detroit Red Wings should have had no problem defeating the Nashville Predators, who came into Wednesday's game not only with the NHL's worst record but the NHL's worst goals-per-game average.

But as the saying goes, that's why the games aren't played on paper.

The Predators struck twice inside of a minute on two separate occasions in the third period alone en route to a 6-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena, handing the Red Wings what was nothing short of a disappointing loss.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead into the game's final frame after power-play goals from Alex DeBrincat and James van Riemsdyk in the second period after the Predators had struck first in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Nashville knotted the score at 3-3 thanks to a partial breakaway goal from Nick Blankenburg, followed by a goal from Roman Josi just 15 seconds later. Detroit responded 44 seconds after that, as Ben Chiarot scored for the second time in three games.

But once again, the Predators came up with the answer that Detroit wasn't able to match.

Ryan O'Reilly was left alone at the side of the net and tucked home a wraparound pass from Steven Stamkos at 14:14 of the third, while Erik Haula increased the lead to 5-3 after he was left all alone in front of the net just 38 seconds later.

Stamkos added an empty net goal with 85 seconds left in regulation.

Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot lost for the second straight game and has now allowed nine goals in his last two outings combined; he made 23 saves.

Meanwhile, Predators goaltender Justus Annunen, who was 0-3-1 coming into Wednesday's game, picked up his first win of the season by making 28 saves.

The Red Wings were also playing their third straight game without defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who was unavailable because of an illness.

These are the kinds of games that the Red Wings simply cannot afford to lose, and it was another rough lesson for a team attempting to take the next step.

