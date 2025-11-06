Detroit Holds Second Place Despite Mixed Road Trip, Faces Crucial Stretch Ahead

The Detroit Red Wings remain in second place after their four-game road trip out West, an impressive feat despite some concerning signs. Before heading west, the Red Wings stopped in Missouri and surprised the Blues by winning both legs of their home-and-home series. That accomplishment looks a bit less impressive now, considering St. Louis has stumbled to a last-place start.

Detroit then traveled to California and opened the trip strong against the Los Angeles Kings but nearly gave the game away after allowing two goals in 40 seconds late in the third period. They managed to escape with a shootout win. The following night, they faced the difficult task of completing a road back-to-back and fell short losing 5–2 to Anaheim.

Two days later, they faced the young and improving San Jose Sharks, who pushed Detroit to the limit before the Red Wings prevailed in yet another shootout victory. The trip concluded this past Tuesday in Las Vegas, where Detroit battled hard against the Golden Knights. They held their own defensively against one of the best offenses in the league but were ultimately shut out in a narrow 1–0 loss.

Depth scoring proved to be an issue throughout the road trip, with stars Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and captain Dylan Larkin carrying most of the offensive load. Overall, the team managed only 12 goals while allowing 13 across the five games. Of those 12 goals, the top trio accounted for seven, highlighting the growing problem of limited secondary scoring.

Forwards Emmitt Finnie and Jonatan Berggren, both hot before the trip, went without a point over the five games. J.T. Compher also failed to record a point, while veterans James van Riemsdyk, Mason Appleton, and Andrew Copp each went without a goal, though all contributed at least one assist, with Appleton collecting two. It is also worth noting that van Riemsdyk scored the shootout winner against San Jose, providing some impact there.

It is difficult to be overly critical of Detroit’s recent stretch given the length and difficulty of the road trip, but there is a sense that the team’s early-season momentum has slowed. After starting 5–1–0, the Red Wings have gone 4–4–0 since, with two of those wins coming in shootouts. Seven of their last eight games have been on the road, which helps explain the recent dip in form, but the Red Wings now have a chance to reset as they return home for a seven-game stretch, with only a quick trip to New York next Sunday interrupting the homestand.

If Detroit can regain the balanced scoring and energy that defined their early-season success, they can reestablish themselves as a legitimate playoff contender. If not, the conversation will shift toward whether their hot start was merely a brief surge rather than a sign of true progress. The next few games will be pivotal in determining that answer for both the Red Wings and their fans.

