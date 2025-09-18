Detroit Red Wings Announce Training Camp Roster

The Detroit Red Wings have announced their training camp roster and schedule for the upcoming week's training camp.

The Detroit Red Wings have unveiled their full roster and schedule for the upcoming training camp, which will feature 62 players taking the ice starting Thursday, September 18, at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Michigan.

The team will hold three days of practices and scrimmages before making the trip to Grand Rapids for the annual Red & White Game, set for Sunday, September 21, at Van Andel Arena, home of the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

This year's camp includes 32 forwards, 22 defensemen, and 8 goaltenders. The sessions in Traverse City will consist of daily drills, systems work, and intra-squad scrimmages.

Detroit Red Wings 2025–26 Training Camp Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Team Delvecchio

9:45 a.m. – Video Session

10:00 – 10:45 a.m. – On-Ice Practice (David's Rink)

10:50 – 11:20 a.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Howe – Period 1 (Molon Rink)

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Howe – Period 2 (Molon Rink)

12:10 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

Team Howe

10:40 – 10:50 a.m. – On-Ice Warm-Up (Molon Rink)

10:50 – 11:20 a.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1 (Molon Rink)

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 2 (Molon Rink)

12:10 p.m. – Video Session

12:25 – 1:10 p.m. – On-Ice Practice

1:10 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

Team Lindsay

12:10 p.m. – Video Session

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – On-Ice Practice (David's Rink)

2:30 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Team Howe

9:45 a.m. – Video Session

10:00 – 10:45 a.m. – On-Ice Practice (David's Rink)

10:50 – 11:20 a.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1 (Molon Rink)

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 2 (Molon Rink)

12:10 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

Team Lindsay

12:10 p.m. – Video Session

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – On-Ice Practice (David's Rink)

2:30 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Team Delvecchio

9:45 a.m. – Video Session

10:00 – 10:45 a.m. – On-Ice Practice (David's Rink)

10:50 – 11:20 a.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Howe – Period 1 (Molon Rink)

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Howe – Period 2 (Molon Rink)

12:10 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

Team Howe

10:40 – 10:50 a.m. – On-Ice Warm-Up (Molon Rink)

10:50 – 11:20 a.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1 (Molon Rink)

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Scrimmage vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 2 (Molon Rink)

12:10 p.m. – Video Session

12:25 – 1:10 p.m. – On-Ice Practice (David's Rink)

1:10 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

Team Lindsay

12:10 p.m. – Video Session

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – On-Ice Practice (David's Rink)

2:30 p.m. – Off-Ice Workout

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 – RED & WHITE GAME

Non-Game Participants

8:00 a.m. – Video Session

9:00 a.m. – On-Ice Practice (Molon Rink)

Followed by Off-Ice Workout

Red & White Game Participants

2:45 p.m. – Video Session

3:00 p.m. – Red & White Game (Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI)

Training Camp Pricing

Traverse City Training Camp sessions have limited quantity of general admission tickets is available for each practice session at Centre ICE Arena via MyNorthTickets.com. Pricing is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 18 – $20

Friday, Sept. 19 – $20

Saturday, Sept. 20 – $30

Red & White Game (Grand Rapids) Tickets for the Red & White Game can be purchased at griffinshockey.com. Prices range from $28 to $63 for reserved seating. An additional $3 charge applies to tickets purchased on the day of the game.

Pre-Season Schedule

After the conclusion of the Red & White Game, the Wings will return to Detroit to prepare for their preseason schedule. The eight-game exhibition stretch includes home matchups against:

Chicago Blackhawks – Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres – Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

