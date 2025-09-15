Detroit Red Wings Unveil New Centennial Jerseys

The Detroit Red Wings revealed special third jerseys on Monday to celebrate their Centennial season.

Unlike the movie "Se7en," fans finally get to know what's in the box as the Detroit Red Wings finally ended their social media scavenger hunt Monday with the announcement of a new jersey option to celebrate the team's 100th anniversary.

Fans were waiting for the announcement since the team released their schedule release video in mid-July that ended with a red briefcase being shown but never opened.

The Red Wings released a statement saying they will be wearing the jerseys for the first time in the team's home opener versus the Montreal Canadiens and it will continue to be worn throughout the season at "more than a dozen home games" according to the team.

Design notes revealed from the statement help paint a better picture behind the meaning of the new uniform.

For the first time in franchise history, the Red Wings will be wearing matte helmets with key sponsor Meijer, having a classic version of their logo from the 1950s and 1960s on the side. The uniform also brings back the classic "Cougar D" logo during the team's days as the Detroit Cougars in the 1920s, displayed on the pants.

Several teams are paid tribute to like the 1930s Detroit Falcons, whose signature uniform striping on the sleeves, bottom of the jersey and socks are brought back for the Centennial jersey. The style font is a tribute to the Cougars “Barber Pole” uniforms, worn in 1927-28 and has been seen before like on the Red Wings' iconic 2014 Winter Classic jerseys.

Multiple leather-style patches are featured throughout the uniform, with the most prominent being a diamond-shaped patch on the front of the jersey. This patch will display the captaincy letters, such as the C worn by Dylan Larkin, in a timeless design that complements the overall vintage look of the uniform.

A special Centennial logo patch appears on the left shoulder, while a refreshed version of the “Hockeytown” mark is tucked inside the collar. Along the inside hem, the Red Wings’ 11 Stanley Cup championship years are listed, framed by outlines of the original trophy on one side and the current Stanley Cup on the other. The Priority sponsor logo will be incorporated into the overall design and positioned on the right shoulder.

Starting September 15, fans can pre-order the Centennial jersey exclusively through ShopHockeytown.com, the Red Wings’ new official online store designed to offer an improved shopping experience. Options will include versions featuring current players, alumni names, and blank jerseys available for customization, while supplies last. Fans will also have a special offer of receiving a free Detroit Red Wings Centennial Puck when purchasing a jersey, while supplies last. In-person purchases will be available beginning in early October at the Red Wings Team Store inside Little Caesars Arena.

