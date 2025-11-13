Detroit's AHL Griffins Add Former Habs Star Goaltender Amid Injury Woes

The Grand Rapids Griffins announced Thursday that they have signed veteran goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a professional tryout (PTO), adding a seasoned presence in net as the team battles through injury troubles at the position.

Tokarski, 36, was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round (122nd overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot goaltender has built a 16-year professional career, appearing in 444 AHL games and 86 NHL contests since making his debut in the 2009–10 season. He is best remembered for his standout performance with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2013–14 campaign, when he started five playoff games against the New York Rangers, posting a 2–3 record with an impressive 2.60 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. That run included a memorable highlight, a spectacular stick save on New York’s Carl Hagelin.

Last season, Tokarski appeared in six NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, compiling a 4-2-0 record with a 2.18 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage. He spent most of the campaign in the AHL with Chicago, posting an 11-8-1 record, 2.84 GAA, and .897 save percentage.

A two-time Calder Cup champion (2012 Norfolk, 2019 Charlotte), Tokarski also competed in the 2013-14 AHL All-Star Game and led the league in wins (32) during the 2011-12 season with Norfolk. Over his AHL career, he owns a 227-154-41 record with 30 shutouts, a 2.58 GAA, and a .910 save percentage, having suited up for Norfolk, Syracuse, Hamilton, St. John’s, San Diego, Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Charlotte, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, and Chicago.

At the NHL level, Tokarski has played for Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Carolina, compiling a 27-36-12 record with three shutouts, a 3.08 GAA, and a .902 save percentage in 86 regular-season games.

Before turning pro, Tokarski was a standout in the junior ranks, finishing as a WHL champion (2008) and Memorial Cup champion (2008) with the Spokane Chiefs, where he was named the Memorial Cup Most Outstanding Goaltender and won the Stafford Smythe Trophy as tournament MVP. Internationally, Tokarski captured gold with Team Canada at the 2009 World Junior Championships.

The move comes as the Griffins continue to navigate injuries to both of their regular goaltenders, Sebastian Cossa and Michal Postava. In recent weeks, Grand Rapids has experimented with short-term tryouts to stabilize the crease, including signing goaltender Luke Pavicich to a PTO. Pavicich did not see any game action behind ECHL call-up Carter Gylander and was later released from his tryout, returning to the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings.

