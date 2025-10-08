Detroit's AHL Griffins Add Former Junior Standout On One-Year Deal

The Grand Rapids Griffins add former point-per-game junior talent in forward Tyler Angle to one‑year deal.

The Grand Rapids Griffins announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Tyler Angle to a one‑year contract, adding a versatile depth piece to their roster ahead of the 2025‑26 AHL campaign.

Angle arrives in Grand Rapids after spending the 2024‑25 season overseas with Düsseldorfer EG in Germany’s DEL. In 47 games for Düsseldorf, he posted 27 points (7 goals, 20 assists), collected 14 penalty minutes, and carried a –32 plus/minus rating.

A product of Niagara Falls, Ontario, the 25-year-old was selected 212th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He went on to spend four pro seasons within the Blue Jackets’ system (2020–24), primarily with their AHL affiliate in Cleveland. Across 200 AHL appearances for the Cleveland Monsters, Angle registered 100 points (41 goals, 59 assists). During his most productive AHL season in 2021–22, he logged 37 points in 71 games. Angle's play earned himself a role with the Blue Jackets, where he played in four career games from 2022 to 2024 and even scored a goal in his debut in April of 2023 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Before turning pro, Angle skated parts of four seasons (2016–20) in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires. In 228 regular-season games, he posted 132 points (61 goals, 71 assists) and accumulated 120 penalty minutes.

The Griffins, coming off a 2024‑25 season in which they finished 3rd in the AHL’s Central Division (37–29–4 record) , are retooling their forward group and seeking balance between veterans and younger contributors. In the Griffins’ forward ranks last season, lead scorers included Joe Snively (47 points), Dominik Shine (46), and Sheldon Dries (40) . Angle will be expected to supplement that core, potentially in middle‑six roles.

