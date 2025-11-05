Detroit's AHL Griffins Assign Former In-State Standout To ECHL Toledo

On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Griffins announced defenseman Jacob Truscott has been reassigned to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye.

Truscott, a 23-year-old Port Huron native, began his professional career close to home this fall, signing a two-year AHL contract with Grand Rapids in April 2025 after completing a standout collegiate career at the University of Michigan. He made his pro debut with the Griffins on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and recorded his first career point just ten days later when recording an assist versus the Iowa Wild. Through two games, he’s logged one assist, an even plus-minus rating, and no penalty minutes.

The reassignment to Toledo gives Truscott an opportunity to log more minutes early in his first professional season while continuing his development within the Detroit Red Wings’ organization.

Truscott’s move to Toledo marks another chapter in a career deeply tied to Michigan hockey. The Port Huron-born blue-liner spent five seasons at the University of Michigan from 2020 up until this past college season, where he became one of the most respected leaders in the Wolverines’ program history. Over 166 NCAA games, Truscott posted 12 goals and 58 assists for 70 points, a +44 rating, and 119 penalty minutes.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

He captained the Wolverines for two seasons (2023–24 and 2024–25), becoming just the ninth multi-year captain in team history and the first since former Griffin Luke Glendening (2010–12). During his tenure, Michigan captured back-to-back Big Ten championships (2021–22 and 2022–23), and Truscott earned Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star honors in his fifth-year senior season with 16 points in 36 games.

After his NHL rights with the Vancouver Canucks expired following his selection in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Truscott returned home to continue his hockey journey. Signing with Grand Rapids in April marked a true homecoming as Truscott grew up following Michigan hockey and spent nearly his entire amateur career in the state. While his professional path has not unfolded exactly as planned, Truscott’s Michigan roots run deep as he'll continue to receive plenty of support from local fans eager to see one of their own carve out a successful pro career.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.