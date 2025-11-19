Detroit's AHL Griffins Bring Back Former In-State Standout On PTO

The Grand Rapids Griffins made a familiar addition to their roster Wednesday, re-signing forward Nolan Moyle to a professional tryout contract after briefly releasing him last week. Moyle, who was returned to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye on November 14th, will now get another opportunity to compete at the AHL level.

Moyle made his AHL debut last Wednesday against the Toronto Marlies and appeared in two games, recording two penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. His return to Grand Rapids follows a strong start with Toledo, where he has contributed ten points and a +3 rating in nine games this season.

A native of Royal Oak, Michigan, Moyle is well known for his standout career with the University of Michigan Wolverines, where he spent five seasons and served as team captain in the 2022-23 season. During his time in Ann Arbor, he won back-to-back Big Ten championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23, finishing his NCAA career with 46 points, 156 penalty minutes, and a +15 rating in 164 games.

Following his college career, Moyle has gained experience in both North American and international professional leagues. Last season, he appeared in 12 games with Kunlun Red Star of the Russian pro league, the KHL, tallying a goal and an assist before returning to Toledo to finish the season with 15 points in 32 games. He added five assists in 20 playoff contests, helping the Walleye reach the Kelly Cup Finals.

This season, Moyle has continued to excel with Toledo, posting eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in seven games, along with a plus-two rating and four penalty minutes. Returning to Grand Rapids not only provides Moyle an opportunity to continuing playing near home but also to contribute within the Detroit Red Wings organization, which is a significant milestone for any Michigan-raised player.

