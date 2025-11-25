Detroit's AHL Griffins Enter Crucial Four-Game Week, Aiming to Stay First Place

The Detroit Red Wings have started to hit a snag with just five wins over their last 12 games. They should look to borrow some momentum from the firing Grand Rapids Griffins as their affiliate team has continued to dominate the AHL as they head into a challenging four game week.

Despite scoring just three goals in two games last weekend, the Griffins offense is still the best in the league with 3.79 goals per game and has outscored opponents 53 to 28. The 53 goals are the second most in franchise history through the team’s first 14 games, trailing only the 57 scored in 2005 to 06.

This run has been spearheaded by forward John Leonard, who is on a historic tear to start the season with 17 points and 11 goals through his first 11 games as a Griffin. Leonard’s career best 10 game point streak set a franchise record to begin both a season and a Griffins career. His career high six game goal streak from Oct. 11 to Nov. 2 tied with teammate Austin Watson, Jiri Hudler, Kip Miller and Pavol Demitra for the third longest run in franchise history. Leonard is first in the AHL in goals, third in points per game at 1.55, and tied for 11th in total points.

The Griffins will kick off their four game week with a back to back on the road Tuesday and Wednesday in Texas at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park against the Texas Stars. Over the set, the team would love to improve on special teams. They have edged out victories with timely scoring, but both units need improvement. The Griffins have gone one for 11 on the power play over their last four games, while the penalty kill has been among the worst in the league. They have allowed four shorthanded goals this season, tied for the league lead with the Ontario Reign. They should get a strong opportunity to fix these areas against two teams near the bottom of the standings.

The Stars have the fifth worst record in the league at 5-8-2-0 but carry a respectable minus four goal differential for a lower tier team. Much of this comes from a recent surge after starting 0-4 at home. Since then, they have recorded points in three of their last four home games. The Griffins opened their season in early October with two road matchups against Texas and came away with a sweep, outscoring the Stars seven to five across both contests.

Grand Rapids returns to the scene of the crime even hotter and will look to maintain momentum after splitting their two game set against last season’s Calder Cup runner up Charlotte Checkers, a series that included their first regulation loss of the year. The Stars are due for a win after dropping four of their last six games, while the Griffins need to stay aggressive to fend off a hungry Texas squad.

Later in the week, the Griffins return home for a two game set Friday and Sunday against the Iowa Wild, who sit fourth worst in the AHL at 5-11-0-1. Iowa’s defense has struggled with 57 goals allowed, and the offense ranks fourth worst with just 33 goals through 17 games. The Wild are also 2-5-0 on the road this season, which improves the outlook for Grand Rapids.

If the Griffins can maintain their hot streak, they may finally climb to the top of the league in total goals scored. Their defense has also been among the strongest in the AHL, ranking second with just 2.00 goals allowed per game. Grand Rapids has not allowed more than two goals since Nov. 9 and has averaged just 1.33 goals allowed over its last three contests. The 28 goals allowed are tied with last year’s team for the fewest through the first 14 games of a season in franchise history.

They have played fewer games than most teams, which has resulted in more rest and a slightly understated place in the standings. With only 14 games played, three or four fewer than many opponents, this upcoming four game stretch could propel them into the league’s upper tier or leave them battling with the Providence Bruins, Colorado Eagles and Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins, all hovering close behind with 13 wins.

Fans can follow the action on 96.1 The Game at 7:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday and at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday for the Texas Stars series, on WOOD 106.9 FM and 1300 AM at 6:45 p.m. on Friday and at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday for the homestand versus the Iowa Wild. Griffins fans can also stream the games on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv.

